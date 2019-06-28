If you're looking to change your gameplay experience with the best Fallout 4 mods available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC then you've come to the right place, as we love a good mod. There are plenty of ways to customise the post-apocalyptic world to better suit your needs, so if you want to build improbably big settlements, have Dogmeat by your side along with a regular companion, or just make the wasteland look a bit less like... waste, then these mods are the perfect excuse to delve back in to Fallout 4.

The best news is that as well as being available on PC, almost all of these Fallout 4 mods can also be added to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, meaning console players can get involved and are no longer excluded from the customisation party. There's good reasons why Fallout 4 is one of the best RPG games around, but let's make it even better. For Xbox One and PS4 we've provided links to the Bethesda mods website, and for PC you'll be sent to NexusMods. Happy modding!

SimpleSeasons

Despite the bursts of colour occasionally seen in Fallout 4, you can't deny that eventually you'll get fed up with the dreary yellows and browns of the wasteland. SimpleSeasons changes all that by turning the apocalyptic world into a feast for the eyes (but not the senses, which anyone with hayfever will be happy to hear). These four mods - you don't have to download them all if you don't want to, by the way - will either blanket the wasteland in snow, have lush greenery springing up, turn everything into a haze of oranges and yellows, or create verdant trees that are just beginning to turn yellow. Now if only there was a photo mode to capture all that beauty...

Everyone's Best Friend (Dogmeat + Companion At Same Time)

Dogmeat is a peculiar companion. There's no denying that He's A Very Good Boy, Yes He Is, but a number of companion perks don't affect to him: Live and Love doesn't apply to the doggo, and he doesn't disable Lone Wanderer perk benefits. This mod allows you to have Dogmeat and another companion simultaneously. Safety in numbers, right? Because you can't use external assets on the PS4, this mod isn't available for anyone with Sony's console. Bad Sony.

Stronger Dogmeat

Vanilla Fallout 4 has Dogmeat doing 1-2dps when he attacks the various nuisances corrupting the wasteland. As anyone with a fondness for the loyal companion will know, that doesn't really seem fair. In case you haven't guessed it yet, Stronger Dogmeat increases his damage to 58dps, making this canine deadly enough to send any raiders fleeing with their tails between their legs.

Any Mod Any Weapon

Forget the weapon crafting limitations of the base game, the Any Mod Any Weapon mod lets your imagination run wild when you're at the workbench. Ever want to shoot cannon balls out of a hand-held revolver, create an electrified mini gun, or shove a Deathclaw's claw onto a boxing glove? All possible with this mod.

OCDecorator

Finally, you can do what your mother always told you to and pick up after yourself. The OCDecorator mod enables you to place any object on any other object, so placing weapons and armor on shelves or office fans on desks is no longer a pain in the ass. Now you can have everything in your settlement neatly organized, locked in place, and perfectly displayed instead of having everything getting knocked over by NPCs and ending up in a pile on the floor.

Place Anywhere/Everywhere

Fallout 4's vanilla settlement editor isn't the best. Walls don't always line up, you get items and furniture that just can't be placed where you want, and you end up with some unsightly gaps in your decorative structures (and even worse, defenses). The Place Anywhere/Everywhere mod allows you to clip into other objects so you can fit everything together neatly. No more gaps, no more mess.

No Build Limit

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Of course, even if you use the previous two mods to stack objects on top of each other and clip them into otherwise unobtainable places, you'll still eventually run up against the Build Limit for your settlement and have to curb your design plans. Unless you install this mod, that is, as it removes the Build Limit for all settlements - use with caution though, as those limits are there for a reason and you could slow down or crash your game if you go too far.

Legendary Modifications

If you're looking for your weapons to pack a bit more punch, you might want to check out the Legendary Modifications mod. This mod adds a new modification slot to your weapon and armor crafting options, allowing you to include one legendary weapon or armor attribute to your item in exchange for a significant amount of materials. You can choose from a list of every attribute available in the game, giving you everything you need to make an unstoppable wasteland explorer.

Craftable Ammo

The Craftable Ammo mod adds even more crafting to the expansive build-fest that is Fallout 4, but we have no problem with that. The mod includes a new crafting table called the Reloading Workbench, allowing you to take materials and fill your ammo stores with plenty of bullets and bombs. No need to wander the radioactive wilderness looting bodies and checking drawers for forgotten ammo. Just get crafting and make it all yourself.

Infinite ammo for your companion

The trouble with giving your companion a weapon other than their default choice is that they love to burn through your ammo. The Infinite ammo mod solves that problem. As long as your companion has one round of ammo for their respective weapon in their inventory, they can fire forever - except the Fat Man mini nuke launcher, because, well, that could create a disastrous situation.

Armorsmith Extended

If you're a bit of a fashionista in Fallout 4, you're going to want to download the Armorsmith Extended mod, which adds a new Armorsmith crafting table that allows you to make clothes and armor, lets you wear gas masks and bandanas under more hats, and lets you upgrade every piece of clothing and armor. Really, it just makes every piece of clothing and armor more valuable, which is definitely a good thing. Unfortunately it's not on PS4, but Unified Clothing Overhaul is a super replacement - you just have to make sure Armor and Weapon Keywords Community Resource is installed first.

Settlement Supplies Expanded

The standard Fallout 4 set of structures, furniture, and objects you can build and place into your settlement is pretty limited, but when you add Settlement Supplies Expanded, there is a much larger selection. With the mod installed, you'll find hundreds of new objects to add into your virtual home. The new items include everything from vault doors and barbed wire concrete walls to trees and even aircraft.

Full Dialogue Interface

When conversing with other characters in Fallout 4, sometimes your character can just say the darndest things. Using the default paraphrased dialogue options doesn't always clearly convey how your character will respond with that choice. With the Full Dialogue Interface mod, you take out all of that guesswork. The entire response is written out on the dialogue option, which might help your conversations go the way you intend them to. Because Sony don't let their modders use external assets (thanks, Sony), this mod isn't going to appear on PS4 for the foreseeable future. Damn.

Lowered Weapons

This is more of a personal preference, but it always bothers me when my character is always pointing his or her gun forward. Lowered Weapons makes your character's weapon handling a bit safer for those around them. Whenever the weapon isn't being aimed or fired, the firearm is lowered to a less aggressive position. It's all about gun safety, people. If you aren't careful, you'll put someone's eye out. As is the case with the Full Dialogue Interface, Lowered Weapons uses external assets so can't be ported to PS4. Yeah, I'm disappointed too.

Better Graphics And Weather

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you're fed up with seeing the same views as you explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, then this mod can help you with a change of scenery. With subtle adjustments to the weather and lighting effects, your outlook on the world can be updated and refreshed.

If you're looking for more help with Fallout 4 then check out our other guides: