Fallout 4 Legendary and Unique Weapons and Armor guide

If you want to survive the wastelands of Fallout 4 and at the same time look like a total badass, then you need the right tools for the job. We're talking about equipping the best weapons, along with the most rugged attire, to ensure your appearance strikes fear into the inhabitants of the Commonwealth while you also have the actual firepower and protection to back that up - after all, there's no point rocking a fancy looking shooter if it's actually as useful as a chocolate teapot in a heatwave when the bullets start flying!

That's where this guide comes in, as if you want to dominate the post-apocalyptic world in style then tracking down legendary and unique weapons and armour should be a top priority for you. We've picked out the best weapons and armour available in the wasteland and explained where you can find them, so make your selection from the list below to get started.

Be warned: some of these weapons are rewards for completing missions, so expect spoilers.

Table of Contents:

