This Oblivion Remastered mod lets you keep everything from mudcrabs to trolls as pets, making Bethesda's RPG a little less lonely and a lot more Pokemon-y

Over a month has passed since Bethesda Game Studios released its long-awaited remake, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, which means creative players have had plenty of time to come up with fun mods – including Beast Master, one that I'm already obsessed with.

Beast Master, as it's aptly dubbed by creator "ColdTyrant" on Nexus Mods, lets players "tame animals into companion pets" and "rename them, feed them, and fight with them" afterward (thanks, RPS). It feels like a mashup of old pet-related games I grew up with, including Nintendogs, with some Pokemon flair mixed in for good measure – all while fitting into Oblivion Remastered's RPG setting. In other words, sign me up.

The mod only went live yesterday, but it's got me unreasonably excited – especially as a fan of all things summoning in Elder Scrolls games. While the beasts you tame with ColdTyrant's creation aren't exactly summons, they can "assist you in combat" much like summons do, with the added bonus of staying by your side at all times. Plus, there's a little touch of magic to it all as the "Tame Pet" ability the mod adds is a spell.

Sadly, you can only have one pet at a time, but ColdTyrant's new mod lets you choose between Cyrodiil's finest creatures. Black bears, brown bears, boars, dogs, imps, land dreughs, mountain lions, mudcrabs, rats, timber wolves, trolls, and wolves are all free game to tame. Any tamed companions will level up with your character, too, making for a more balanced experience as you tear through Oblivion Gates.

My favorite part personally is the extra "pet menu" that comes with the mod – an adorable touch in which you can command your companion to follow or wait, adjust their behavior, feed them, rename them, and interact with them – because yes, believe it or not, mudcrabs can be good boys, too. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a mod to go download and a plethora of animals to tame in Cyrodiil.

