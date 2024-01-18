To catch Pals in Palworld is done through special items called Pal Spheres, that you throw at wild Pals in the hope of catching them. Catching Pals is one of those processes that becomes a lot easier to understand the more you do it, but for those who are just getting started and need a little help, here's how to catch Pals in Palworld.

How to catch wild Pals in Palworld and add them to your team (Image: © Pocket Pair Inc.) To catch a Pal in Palworld, you need to have a special item called a Pal Sphere, which you throw at wild Pals using the Q button (if you want to know how to get a Palworld Pal Sphere and Paldium fragments, my guide will help you there). You can hold down the Q button while aiming a Pal Sphere at a Wild Pal to get a percentage of how likely you are to catch the Pal if you throw it. If you throw it and fail, the Sphere is destroyed and the Pal breaks free. If you succeed, the Pal is added to your party, or sent back to your Base Palbox if your party is full.

How to catch Pals more easily

There's numerous ways to increase your percentage chance of successfully catching Pals, some of the main ones we've listed below.

Lower the Wild Pal's health. Use weapons and your own captured Pals to weaken the opponent - but don't kill them altogether! The lower their health, the easier it is to catch them, but those that are dead or unconscious can't be caught. For that reason, it might be wise to withdraw your own Pals before they can get overenthusiastic and go for the kill…

Hit them in the back. This one is pretty self-explanatory - hitting a Pal in the back increases the chance of success by a moderate amount.

Bring better Pal Spheres. There are multiple kinds of better Pal Spheres than the default, such as the Mega Sphere. These are hard to get early on, usually as rare drops in chests, but make sure to save them for the Pals you really want on your team!

Increase your level. Simply being of a higher level appears to increase the chance of every Sphere you throw - or rather, being close or exceeding the level of the Pal you want to catch.

Worship at a Statue of Power. You can find rare items throughout the world called Lifmunk Effigies - if you build a Statue of Power at your base, you can offer an Effigy to permanently increase your character's "Capture Power".

