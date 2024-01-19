How to get Ingots in Palworld and find Ore quickly

Palworld Ingots are something that players will need in increasingly high numbers from about level 10 onwards - for the rest of the game - used to make everything from weapons to armor to base facilities to simple nails and more beside. Effectively, it's the only form of metal that you'll really be using for large portions of the game, and you'll need hundreds, maybe thousands of Ingots as you progress. There's no way around these, so I'll explain how to get Ingots in Palworld below, and the quickest way to obtain them.

Crafting Ingots in Palworld

To get Ingots in Palworld, players need to do the following:

Hit a rock with a Pickaxe to obtain Ore. Reach level 10. Spend two technology points to get the Primitive Furnace. Catch a Pal with the Kindling quality (usually a Fire-type like Foxparks). Put that Kindling Pal to work in the base and build the Furnace. Inset two Ore into the Furnace to refine them into an Ingot. Wait for your Kindling Pal to finish refining the Ingot.

The big issue here is the speed at which Ore is obtained. Ore is dropped by basic rocks, but infrequently, usually one or two pieces per boulder.

The better approach is to find one of the caves that act as little mini-dungeons (try looking along cliffs in the coast), and inside you can find gold/yellow boulders that ONLY drop Ore when struck and give the stuff up in massive, overwhelming amounts. Fill your inventory and bring it back to the furnace, loading it up and walking away while you wait for your fiery Pals to convert it to a whole stack of Ingots.

