All Palworld Legendary Schematics and their locations

Palworld Legendary Schematics offer you the chance to craft some of the best equipment in the whole game, including the deadliest guns and toughest armor, but they don't come easily. Even before you go about finding all the Palworld Ingots or Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts you need to put them together, you need to hunt down a particular Alpha Boss in the hope that it drops one of the Legendary Schematics, which you can then bring to a workbench to put to use. Below, we'll lay out the location of every legendary schematic in Palworld, how to find them, and the easiest way to obtain them.

All legendary schematics in Palworld

The map below shows the location of every legendary schematic in Palworld. Use that in conjunction with the following table to find the specific schematic you want - and keep in mind that all legendary schematics are drops from Alpha Pal Bosses.

Legendary Cloth Outfit schematic. Dropped by the level 11 Chillet in the Overworld. Legendary Old Bow schematic. Dropped by the level 23 Kingpaca in the Overworld. Legendary Feathered Hair Band schematic. Dropped by the level 15 Penking inside the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings. Legendary Pelt Armor schematic. Dropped by the level 17 Azurobe in the Overworld. Legendary Crossbow schematic. Dropped by the level 23 Bushi in the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster. Legendary Metal Helm schematic. Dropped by the level 30 Warsect in the Sealed Realm of the Stalwart. Legendary Metal Armor schematic. Dropped by the level 31 Elizabee in the Overworld. Legendary Handgun schematic. Dropped by the level 29 Beakon in the Overworld. Legendary Assault Rifle schematic. Dropped by the level 49 Blazamut in the Scorching Mineshaft. Legendary Heat-Resistant Refined Metal Armor schematic. Dropped by the level 48 Astegon in the Destroyed Mineshaft. Legendary Rocket Launcher schematic. Dropped by the level 50 Jetragon in the Overworld. Legendary Refined Metal Helm schematic. Dropped by the level 44 Menasting in Dessicated Mineshaft. Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun schematic. Dropped by the level 44 Suzaku in the Overworld. Legendary Cold-Resistant Refined Metal Armor schematic. Dropped by the level 49 Lyleen Noct in the Iceberg Mineshaft. Legendary Pal Metal Helmet schematic. Dropped by the level 50 Frostallion in the Overworld. Legendary Heat-Resistant Pal Metal Armor schematic. Dropped by the level 50 Necromus in the Overworld (shares battlefield with Paladius). Legendary Cold-Resistant Pal Metal Armor schematic. Dropped by the level 50 Paladius in the Overworld (shares battlefield with Necromus).

Schematics are a random drop from bosses, and not guaranteed, unfortunately. Each time you kill a boss, it has a chance to drop it, in the same way that all good drops are only a chance, not a guarantee. We've heard it said that the highest chance to get the schematic is to catch the Alpha Boss, then use the meat cleaver to manually butcher it, which is the case for materials generally, but I personally haven't caught and butchered enough Alphas to be able to test this definitely, so be careful.

There will also be other schematics in the game beyond those above, possibly including legendary ones, but they are random drops from Pals and chests alike, with no way to ensure them. What we've listed above are fixed legendary schematics that are dropped by specific Alphas.

How to use schematics in Palworld

All Schematics in Palworld, legendary or not, are used the following way:

Obtain the schematic as a drop from defeating or catch Pals Keep it in your inventory, don't put it in a chest! Use the Technology Tree to unlock the "base" version of that item (for example, you'll need to be able to craft a normal Assault Rifle before you can make a legendary one). Go to a Workbench capable of crafting the base item - there should also be an option to craft a higher quality version to match the schematic. Superior versions of gear will require far more materials than the regular version.

