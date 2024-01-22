How to repair weapons in Palworld

If want to know how to repair a weapon in Palworld then don't worry. Doing it is easy, even if the game doesn't say anything beyond 'weapon is damaged'. And those Repair Tools you've probably been crafting aren't what you need either. So let me explain.

You need a Repair Bench to repair weapons in Palworld

To repair a weapon in Pal world you just need a Repair Bench, which you can unlock with Technology Points when your base is level 2. That's largely where the confusion can come from, because your weapons will likely not need repairing until much, much later than that. And if you forget the lowly Base level 2 Repair Bench exists when you bust an axe at level 6, you might have no idea how to solve the issue.

So, assuming you've unlocked the Repair Bench from your Technology menu, you just need to go into your Building menu where you'll you'll find it under Production, next to the Primitive Workbench.

Once that's placed all you need to do it use it and select the item you want to repair. The repair itself will cost you a proportion of what you used to originally make the item, so you'll need the resources to hand. Assuming you have them then you can fix up your gear and carry on.

