Pokemon fans think Palworld's latest Pal is very familiar: "Literally Glaceon and Alolan Ninetales fused together"

Palworld has unveiled its latest Pal, and Pokemon fans are certain it reminds them of two 'mons in particular.

Last weekend, Palworld developer Pocketpair introduced its new collectible creature Foxcicle. As you can imagine with a name like that, the new Pal has fox-like features and arctic-inspired details - which may sound familiar to Pokemon fans. Shortly after Palworld's release, its studio's CEO said: " We have absolutely no intention of infringing upon the intellectual property of other companies , " but Pokemon fans have been comparing the latest Pal's design to two fan-favorite Ice-types.

Ever since Foxcicle's reveal, several Pokemon fans have shared the image of the new Pal and compared it to Ice-type Glaceon and Ice and Fairy-type Alolan Ninetales. It's hard not to see the similarities between the three creatures which are all quadrupedal, with canine features, light and dark shades of blue in their fur, and icy detailing in their designs.

"Literally Glaceon and Alolan Ninetales fused together," one Twitter user said in response to Foxcicle. "I really love this original design! I just hope they go the extra mile for creativity and make a fire variant to make it stand out even more!" another said , clearly poking fun at its resemblance to Alolan Ninetales. "…Come on they weren’t even trying to be subtle with this one," shared another.

Palworld has been compared to Pokemon ever since its reveal a few years ago. Straight out of the gate, it was being referred to as ' Pokemon with guns ' and it didn't take long for several people online to start comparing each of the survival game's Pals to other pre-existing Pokemon. Even other game developers weren't buying 'similarities' between Palworld and Pokemon .

In other news, a new Palworld patch was released earlier this week that speeds up egg hatching and banishes a bug that was preventing us from petting certain Pals - which might be the most important fix I've ever seen in a game.

