Full Palworld type chart and all weaknesses

A Palworld type chart will explain the different weaknesses and resistances that players can make use of. All Pal's have at least one type - similar to Pokemon - and those types make them resistant or weak to certain moves inflicted on them by other Pals. These types are referred to in-game as "Elements", but while a Pal has a fixed element (or two, depending), their attacks can be all sorts, so that a Water/Ice Pal might still know some Dragon Element attacks. Regardless, we'll cover all the elemental weaknesses and resistance of Palworld below in our full type chart, so you know how best to fight whatever you come across!

Palworld type chart

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

The full type chart for Palworld is shown above, as it appears in Palworld's in-game tutorial (assuming you go looking for it). The arrows represent advantages and disadvantages - so Ground attacks do increased damage against Electric, but electric does less damage against Ground.

What should be immediately clear is that not all types are equal - Fire has two different advantages, and Neutral has no advantages whatsoever, which should already inform a few choices about the general kind of Pal party that you want to bring with you as a default. Of course, if you plan to take down a specific boss, you can build your party accordingly to exploit their weaknesses - if you have a Dragon Pal to beat, bring a lot of Ice-types or Pals with Ice attacks!

All Palworld weaknesses and resistances

(Image credit: PocketPair, Inc.)

Below we've listed all the different Palworld weaknesses and resistances based on elements, to help players who need a quick reference.

Dark Good against: Neutral Weak to: Dragon

Dragon Good against: Dark Weak to: Ice

Electric Good against: Water Weak to: Ground

Fire Good against: Grass, Ice Weak to: Water

Grass Good against: Ground Weak to: Fire

Ground Good against: Electric Weak to: Grass

Ice Good against: Dragon Weak to: Fire

Neutral Good against: Nothing Weak to: Dark

Water Good against: Fire Weak to: Electric



