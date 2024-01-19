Palworld Dedicated Servers explained

Palworld dedicated servers are something that many players will want, to make the most out of the online multiplayer. Your own world with your own rules that players can experience with friends on their own terms. However, this process is a little stickier than some might have hoped at time of writing, with dedicated servers currently specific to certain players - specifically, those on Steam. We'll explain how dedicated servers work for Palworld below, what you'll need, and what the limitations are.

Setting up a Dedicated Server in Palworld

Palworld was supposed to have a built-in feature with which dedicated servers could be set up at launch (at least for those on Steam), but at time of writing that doesn't seem to have happened, with the feature simply absent and, as yet, no comment from developer Pocketpair, Inc. on when we can expect it added. However, if it does appear for players, Palworld have created an official tutorial on how the feature works here.

It's entirely possible that the feature will be added soon for the sake of Palworld multiplayer, but right now there's no way to do it so easily. Instead, players who are determined to do so can either pay to rent a server from a host (which we don't necessarily recommend if it's coming for free imminently anyway), or use SteamCMD to set up their own. That process is also explained through the official tutorial above, but it's a longer, less elegant process than what Pocketpair intended for the game. For now, unless you're a CMD veteran, we suggest waiting to see if the feature is added over the next couple of days and making use of it then. There's already multiplayer working within the game and numerous official servers for players to use if they're inclined.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Dedicated Servers are only a feature for those on Steam - to our knowledge there's no way to set them up on Xbox or PC Game Pass right now, though that change may be added in the future.

