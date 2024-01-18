How to play Palworld multiplayer with friends

Is Palworld multiplayer, and if so, how do you play with friends? Though referred to frequently as "Pokemon with Guns," Palworld's gameplay actually shares a lot of similarities to games like Ark: Survival Evolved and Rust, with players given a full world to explore and craft within, utilising survival gameplay… but with Pokemon and guns. With that in mind, we'll explain how multiplayer in Palworld works below, and how you can invite and join friends in servers to play together.

Does Palworld have online multiplayer?

Yes, Palworld does have online multiplayer that players use to play with friends online, with options to play either 4-player co-op, or to join official online servers that can support 32 players. There will also be tools provided to create dedicated servers soon, according to the dev team.

It's worth keeping in mind that multiplayer is only online, there's no split screen or local multiplayer in the game at time of writing, with no indication to expect it any time soon.

How to play Palworld with friends

To play Palworld co-op with up to three other friends via multiplayer, players need to do the following:

One player creates a world and sets it to multiplayer, either during world creation or in "World Settings" before re-entering. The player can then pause the game and click to reveal the Invite Code in the pause menu. Share this code to other players who wish to join. For those joining players, in the main menu there'll be an option to "Join Multiplayer Game (Invite Code). Select this and enter the code your friend gave you to join their game!

It's important to remember that at time of writing, there is no Palworld cross platform capabilities, so crossplay between Steam and Xbox won't be possible. Still, that is promised to come in the future, so keep an ear out!

