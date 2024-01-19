Palworld character creation and appearance changing explained

Palworld character creation is not intended to do more than change appearance, hair and face before going out into the Palpagos Islands. However, it's worth taking seriously, as to all intents and purposes it's your last chance to adjust your appearance in any major way - for now. We'll explain all below in our guide to Palworld character creation and changing appearance.

Character creation in Palworld

Character creation in Palworld is the first thing you do after setting up a new game, but it's purely cosmetic and only alters appearance, with no classes, stats, abilities or anything mechanical to choose. Right now, it's limited to body type, face, hair and hair colour, eye and eye colour, and voice (your character doesn't speak, but does make exertion noises). There's some limited facial hair, but no accessories, makeup, or more besides (perhaps because visors and helmets are something crafted in-game.

It's unknown if these features will be expanded on in the future - right now developer Pocketpair, Inc has not released an official roadmap, instead suggesting it will be released soon after the game's Early Access launch, based on player feedback. Whether expanded character creation options are a part of future updates remains to be seen, and will likely depend at least in part on community urging.

Can you change your appearance in Palworld?

No, right now you cannot change appearance in Palworld - but you will at some point. Character creation at time of writing is marked by a label that says the following:

You cannot edit your character again after the game has started. Note: A character re-edit feature is planned for a future update.

Again, with no roadmap at time of writing, we can't say for certain when this feature will be added, though players currently still have some ability to change appearance via armor and clothing (and they'll need these things anyway for dealing with Palworld cold and warm weather).

