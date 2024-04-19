How to kill 50 enemies with the Helldivers 2 Autocannon

To kill 50 enemies with the Autocannon in Helldivers 2 for the recurring Personal Order, you'll need to use its range and explosive power to your advantage. New Helldivers 2 players might not have access to this Support Weapon Stratagem right away, as it's unlocked at level 10 and costs 7,000 Requisition Slips - not to mention that you don't want to get it mixed up with the Autocannon Sentry. Once you've got the weapon, pointing the barrel at the enemy and firing is obviously a good starting point for getting kills, but there are some tips and tricks to be aware of with the Helldivers 2 Autocannon that'll make using it and completing this Personal Order easier.

How to get kills with the Autocannon in Helldivers 2

When hunting for foes to kill with the Autocannon, you'll want to bear the weapon's traits and strengths in mind. Its medium armor penetration means it'll be able to kill most things in just a few shots, but it's basically useless against heavily armored enemies like Helldivers 2 Hulks and Chargers, unless you're targeting a less-armored weak point, such as a Hulk's rear heat sinks. Be sure to also use its extreme range to snipe enemies and its high fire rate to blast foes apart if they start getting too close – just watch out for it's ridiculous recoil.

Additionally, the Autocannon has a 10-round magazine that is reloaded with two cartridges of five rounds each. Firing all 10 shots and then doing a full reload can take a while, so it's a good idea to fire eight or nine shots, and then reload for a faster animation. You won't often have the full 10-rounds at your disposal, but it's a worthwhile compromise to ensure you don't get caught short.

Regarding a mission type to get this Autocannon Personal Order done fast, I recommend picking any normal mission on Easy difficulty as heavily armored enemies cannot spawn at this difficulty, letting you kill every Helldivers 2 enemy type you come across with the Autocannon. Given the Autocannon's ranged strengths, the Helldivers 2 Automatons are probably the easier faction to fight with this weapon too. If you use up the almost the entire 40-minute mission timer, you should easily complete this Personal Order in a single mission, bagging yourself 15 Medals to spend on weapons, such as those in the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond.

