Fortnite Cerberus Artifacts: Where to dig them up

Finding the Fortnite Cerberus Artifacts is a slightly unusual assignment, as you're presented with three clues that need solving to identify locations of buried items around the island. These include a windmill with a view of the Styx, a grassy island in the center of everything, and somewhere near the snow where people bury yummy bones too. To complete these Story Fortnite quests in Cerberus' Snapshot you'll need to figure out where these riddles are pointing to, which could be tricky if you're not overly familiar with all of the landmarks. To help you out, here's where to find all of the Cerberus Artifacts in Fortnite.

Where to find Cerberus Artifacts in Fortnite

(click on map to expand) (Image credit: Epic Games)

When you reach the third stage of this questline after racking up 20 eliminations, you'll actually be presented with three separate clues for where the Fortnite Cerberus Artifacts could be buried, which you'll need to solve to identify each location before heading there to trigger the prompt for digging up the Artifact. Arriving at each location will also add a blue exclamation icon to your map, to help guide you to the mound that you'll need to strike with your pickaxe to dig up the mystery items. Below, I've solved all three of the clues and highlighted where you need to dig to uncover each Cerberus Artifact.

Did I leave it under the windmill with a view of the Styx?...

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Cerberus Artifact under the windmill with a view of the Styx can be found at The Other Windmill in Fortnite, which is just northeast of Grim Gate. By the large rock facing the windmill's sails you'll locate the mound to dig up.

Maybe on a grassy island in the center of everything?...

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Cerberus Artifact on a grassy island in the center of everything, is located on the smaller of the islands on the lake in the middle of the island. On the west side in a bare patch amongst the grass is the mound ready for digging.

I left it near the snow, where people bury yummy bones too...

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Cerberus Artifact left near the snow, where people bury yummy bones too, can be found at The Cemetery which is to the southwest of Classy Courts. Look just south of the main tower under some trees to locate the mount to dig up.

With all three Fortnite Cerberus Artifacts found, you can then head to one of the Fortnite Scrying Pools to speak with Hades and move this questline forward.

