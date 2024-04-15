Fortnite Coastal Columns: Where to visit it

By Iain Wilson
published

Coastal Columns in Fortnite can be found to the west of the island, on the opposite side to Mount Olympus

Fortnite Coastal Columns
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Coastal Columns is a fairly small and unassuming landmark, which you may not have paid much attention to or even visited at all depending on how much time you've spent exploring the battle royale island. Unlike the more obvious POIs that are named on the map, you'll have to dig a little deeper to find this location, as you need to visit Mount Olympus and Coastal Columns for one of the Fortnite quests attached to the ongoing Elements event. To help you on your way with this, here's where to visit Coastal Columns in Fortnite.

Where to visit Coastal Columns in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)
More Fortnite guides

Fortnite characters
Fortnite Weapons Bunkers
Fortnite Scrying Pools
Fortnite Mythic items
Fortnite Korra

The Mount Olympus part of this quest is pretty simple to tick off, as that's a named POI that can clearly be seen in the game, which means it shouldn't pose you any difficulty to track down when you decide to head there. However, to visit Coastal Columns in Fortnite you need to know where that much smaller landmark is located, so I've marked it on the map above. Coastal Columns is directly to the west of Pleasant Piazza, and can be identified by the two buildings surrounded by columns and a statue of Poseidon.

Fortnite Coastal Columns Poseidon Statue

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All you need to do to tick off this location is physically enter the Coastal Columns landmark, at which point you'll get a pop-up notification on screen confirming your progress for that particular quest. If you're heading to that area then note that there's also one of the Fortnite Elemental Shrines on the nearby hill to the southeast overlooking Coastal Columns, while you'll find one of the Fortnite Cabbage Carts by the huts on the beach to the southwest, so you can potentially progress a number of other assignments while you're in the area.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

See comments