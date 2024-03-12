Fortnite Scrying Pools: Where to find and use them

Fortnite Scrying Pools are a new addition to the island, tying in with the overall Myths & Mortals theme running through the current season. If you've never heard of them before, Scrying Pools were used by ancient seers to gaze into a medium (in this case, water) to try and divine visions or messages from a higher plane. That's exactly what they're used for in Fortnite Season 2, as part of the Snapshot quests to further the ongoing storyline by putting you in direct contact with The Oracle and other gods. If you want to find out more, then here's where to find Scrying Pools in Fortnite and how to use them.

Where to find Fortnite Scrying Pools

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So far I have discovered three Fortnite Scrying Pools locations on the battle royale island, which I've marked on the map above. These are found in the following areas:

West of The Underworld

Near Reclaimed Villa, southwest of Pleasant Piazza

Near Estate Station, northwest of Reckless Railways

You can identify Scrying Pools in Fortnite as they're housed in a golden font, surrounded by circle of pillars on a large round base.

How to use Scrying Pools in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To use Scrying Pools in Fortnite, you just need to approach one of the golden fonts in the middle of the pillars then follow the prompt to interact with it. If you do this when not required by an active challenge, then you'll simply be told by the gods "I am still scrying your fate. Check back later." However, if you have live Snapshot quests on the go then these Scrying Pools will let you contact The Oracle or another relevant god to move the storyline forward, as well as giving you access to the Test of Wisdom when the time comes for that. Keep these Fortnite Scrying Pools locations in mind, and you'll be able to breeze through the Story quests without any hassle.

