When does Fortnite Season 2 start in Chapter 6?

When does Fortnite Season 2 start is a question that keen players will already be asking, even though we're only a little over halfway through the current season, as well as wondering what the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass theme will be and how we will progress from the monster slaying of the Demon Hunters season. Right now, players are dealing with battle royale invasions from Fortnite Godzilla and forming fragile alliances to take down the Kaiju together, but these encounters are due to finish at the end of the month.

Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and will already be planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of this chapter and beyond. If you're looking to the future and wondering what Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 6 may have in store, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 2 start? The Fortnite Season 2 release date is expected to be Friday February 21, 2025, although this hasn't been officially confirmed by Epic just yet. However, this tallies with the information displayed for the Season 1 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, which states that the current Battle Pass will end on February 21 at 2am EST. This means that logically Season 2 will launch immediately after that on February 21, following the usual period of downtime for the transition between seasons.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 2 in Chapter 6?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's currently too early to say much about what changes will be made in Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 6, as it's still a way off. We can be confident that any changes introduced will not be quite as significant as the transition to Chapter 6 itself, which brought a new map, fresh parkour moves, and a big overhaul of the menu UI among other adjustments.

However, there has been some information leaked to suggest future changes we may see. According to leaker @Loolo_WRLD there could be a vehicle royale mode on the way, as Epic have added a tag for a "Blue team vehicle" which implies a vehicle team mode may be in the works. @Loolo_WRLD has also revealed that the Mini BR mode plugin has been added to the Reload plugin, meaning we could be getting a Mini Battle Royale mode taking place on Reload's smaller map. In addition to this, we have details from @HYPEX that suggest a new gameplay feature is in the works for Season 2 either similar to or using the Chainsaw or Ripsaw Launcher weapon.

As always, we should know more information about what is coming next as we get closer to the launch of Fortnite Season 2, when additional files relating to the new content get added through updates.

How much will the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass will likely be available for 1,000 V-Bucks, as the price increased to this from 950 V-Bucks at the start of Chapter 6 – but this means it will still be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free). You can also sign up to the Fortnite Crew subscription service, which costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month but gives you access to all of the Fortnite Passes including the Battle Pass, as well as awarding a bonus 1,000 V-Bucks every month and other exclusive rewards.

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need 1,000 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in February 2025.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 2 in Chapter 6 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

