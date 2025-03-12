Fortnite Gold Veins: How to mine them for Bars

The introduction of Fortnite Gold Veins this season ties in to the overall theme of wealth, and the liberation of it in the form of Bars by all of the players. Interest in how to mine Gold Veins has recently peaked as it forms part of the Weekly Fortnite quests, and the process can be confusing if you haven't done it before – there are lots of obvious golden areas up in the mountains surrounding Crime City and Shiny Shafts, but they can't be interacted with and your pickaxe has no effect on them. What you're actually looking for are some golden boulders to smash with your harvesting tool, so here's everything you need to know about how to mine Gold Veins in Fortnite.

Where are Gold Veins in Fortnite?

Fortnite Gold Veins locations are generally on the west side of the island, within the area encircled by a ring of clouds. They are mainly clustered on the mountains surrounding Crime City, and the golden boulders can often be seen alongside roads or rivers in this area. The locations circled on the map above are not exhaustive, but are there to give you a general idea of where to look.

How to mine Gold Veins in Fortnite

Once you've found some of the golden boulders, you can mine Gold Veins in Fortnite by simply hitting them with your harvesting tool. Each one has 250 HP, so will take a maximum of five hits to destroy, earning you metal building materials along the way and dropping a random number of Bars (it seems to vary between 30 and 50 from my experience) once it has been smashed.



Mining a Gold Vein will also put you under the effects of Gold Rush, temporarily making you move faster while increasing your pickaxe speed and damage against structures. This can help you with another weekly quest to damage players while under the effects of Gold Rush, though you can also get the Gold Rush effect by using a can of Gold Splash.

