Fortnite Elemental Shrines: Where to visit them

Fortnite Elemental Shrines have sprung up around the battle royale island, as part of the Avatar-themed Elements event which is currently taking place. Not only are these handy locations to find so you can grab one of the four Mythic bending techniques that add special powers to your arsenal, but you'll also need to visit an Elemental Shrine for one of the early Fortnite quests tied to this event, so it definitely pays to know where they are. With that in mind, here are the locations for all of the Elemental Shrines in Fortnite.

Where to find Elemental Shrines in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of eight Elemental Shrines in Fortnite, which can be found in the locations marked on the map above and are general situated around the perimeter of the island. They look like large temples with an elemental symbol on the upper level, and you can also see this icon marked on you map once you get close to one of the shrines.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the central pedestal inside you can collect the Mythic power of Waterbending, Earthbending, Firebending, or Airbending by interacting with it, and the symbol/icon shown will tell you which technique is available there. These Fortnite Mythic items can give you a real competitive edge in matches, as well as helping you to immerse in the current Avatar-themed event. Of course, other players can also grab these items, so if you find the Elemental Shrine has already been cleared out then you'll have to go looking elsewhere.

