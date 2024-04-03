Fortnite Mythic items: What are they and where to find them

Fortnite Mythic items are particularly rare and high-level finds, which are usually attached to special characters or events currently taking place in the battle royale. While recent items in this category have included the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' iconic weapons or Solid Snake's Cardboard Box and EMP Stealth Camo, the current offerings are the Waterbending technique from Fortnite Korra and the weapons wielded by the various Olympic gods. Finding these unique items can not only give you a competitive edge, but at the time of writing they are also needed to tick off various Fortnite quests, so here's everything you need to know about where to find Mythic items in Fortnite.

Where to find Mythic items in Fortnite

There are two ways to get Mythic items in Fortnite, with the first being to find them on the ground as floor loot or by searching chests. This is the easiest way to get Mythics, but due to the completely random nature of the loot pool you may be looking around for some time to actually discover them, so search every chest you see to improve your odds. The current Fortnite Mythic items that can be found in this way are:

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Waterbending

Note that other items such as the Fortnite Chains of Hades and Wings of Icarus are of Epic rarity, while the Fortnite Aspect of the Gods and Banana of the Gods are Legendary rarity, so none of those will help you if it's specifically Mythic items you require.

The other way to get Fortnite Mythic items is to challenge the Olympian champions, as each of these bosses will drop a Mythic weapon once defeated in combat. To initiate this, head to one of the altars marked on the map and then interact with the statue found there, which will spawn in the boss and their minions for the fight. While this method is more difficult, it does guarantee you'll receive a Mythic once the boss is finished off, and the following items are available in these locations:

The Underworld: Hades' Harbinger SMG

Grim Gate: Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun

Mount Olympus: Zeus' Huntress DMR and Thunderbolt of Zeus

and Brawler's Battleground: Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle

Make sure you also pay attention to the loot dropped by any opponents you eliminate, because you may just get lucky and put down another player who was already carrying a Mythic item, which you can then grab and add to your arsenal without having to put in the work yourself.

