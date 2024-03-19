Fortnite Chains of Hades: How to get the weapon of the god

The Fortnite Chains of Hades is a fresh addition to the loot pool, with this Epic item being added as part of the 29.01 update. This armament of the god functions as a ranged melee weapon, which you can either swing three times in a row to build up cumulative damage against an enemy, or use it as a type of harpoon to pull them towards you by holding down the alternative attack button. It features in several of the fresh Midas Rises Fortnite quests, so if you're working through those then you'll want to know how to get your hands on it. To assist with that, here's how to get the Chains of Hades in Fortnite and use it to hit an Olympian Boss.

Where to find the Fortnite Chains of Hades

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To guarantee finding the Fortnite Chains of Hades, you need to head to The Underworld named location on the west side of the island and defeat the Olympian legend Hades himself in combat. To trigger this fight, interact with the statue on the plinth then prepare to deal with some waves of minions, before Hades drops down from his throne to face you. Once defeated, he'll drop the Chains of Hades and Hades' Harbinger SMG alongside a Fortnite Aspect of the Gods, all of which will help you in various challenges.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's also possible to find the Chains of Hades in Fortnite by searching the larger god chests found around The Underworld, Grim Gate, Mount Olympus, and Brawler's Battleground areas. However, that is more reliant on chance of the god chest actually appearing in the first place, and that it will have the weapon in it when you search it.

How to hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are currently four different Olympian Bosses in the battle royale, and I've marked the locations on the map above where you can summon them to a fight. If you've already defeated Hades in order to get the Fortnite Chains of Hades then they are out of the equation, so realistically your best opportunity to hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades is to head southeast to Cerberus at Grim Gate. Naturally, if you found the weapon in a god chest then any of the four Olympian Bosses are viable targets, as long as another player hasn't eliminated them first – remember, you only have to hit the boss once with the Chains of Hades to tick off this quest.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.