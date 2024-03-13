Fortnite Lantern Festival 2024: How to access it and solve puzzles

The Fortnite Lantern Festival is back for 2024, to once again celebrate the month of Ramadan with a selection of activities, challenges, and puzzles all housed in a special Lantern Fest Oasis map. You can use the Signal Remote device you start out with to jump to the different areas of this experience, and completing them will earn you XP while ultimately unlocking food items so you can lay the table for a feast. If you're trying to find the Lantern Festival in Fortnite or looking for solutions to the Lost Lanterns and Riddles, I'm here to help.

How to access the Fortnite Lantern Festival 2024

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It can be tricky to find the Fortnite Lantern Festival 2024, as it isn't appearing front and center on the main lobby screen. If you scroll down and look through categories such as Epic's Picks then you might spot the Lantern Fest Oasis on there, which is the location we want to head to, but the easiest way to access it is to move to the magnifying glass tab on the top bar, then use that to search for Island Code 5629-9147-3382 – you don't need to enter the dashes. Once you've got it, you can add it to your favorites to quickly find it again.

How to find the Lost Lanterns in Fortnite Lantern Fest

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are four Lost Lanterns puzzles to complete in the Fortnite Lantern Festival, which will unlock over the course of the event. These involve ticking off certain tasks, in order to track down and interact with the Lost Lantern hiding somewhere in the level.

Rooftop Lantern

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search around the area until you find a stack of Planks on top of a wooden crate next to a building and some Stringy Twine by some orange pillars in a corner of the area. When you have both of those look for a barrel to interact with under a giant hook and use that to exchange the items for a fishing rod. Next, go to the small pool in the corner of the area and fish to collect a Hop Flopper, then return to the middle of the zone and look up for a rooftop with the lantern on top. Consume the Hop Flopper and use the extra jump height to reach the rooftop, then interact with the Lost Lantern to complete the challenge.

How to solve the Riddles in Fortnite Lantern Fest

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are also four Riddles to solve in the Fortnite Lantern Festival, and again these will unlock over time as the event rolls on. You'll need to read the clues, then use them to carry out the correct actions in a limited amount of time in order to solve the Riddle.

Royale Race Riddle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the Royale Race Riddle, you need to study the clues and then move the Falcon, Camel, and Horse markers between three different items each, to match them up in the correct order. You're against the clock, so use the Interact prompts in the order listed below to complete the three phases of this puzzle:

Falcon x1 Falcon x2, Camel x2, Horse x1 Horse x1, Falcon x2, Camel x2

