Fortnite Accolades: How to earn them

Fortnite Accolades have been part of the battle royale for some considerable time now, but you might not have realised what they are as they're rarely referenced by their actual name. Accolades are the little icons and awards that pop up at the top of your screen during the course of a Fortnite match when you achieve certain things, and as they provide you with an XP bonus it's handy to know what you need to do to receive them. You also need to acquire Accolades in Fortnite for one of the Milestone Quests that runs for the length of the season, so here's everything you need to know about them.

How to acquire Fortnite Accolades

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You will acquire Fortnite Accolades automatically as you play, for completing various feats in the battle royale, and you'll know you've earned one when a notification pops up at the top of your screen like the one above. There are a large number of potential Accolades in Fortnite to earn, which stack up during the course of a match, and although the following list is not exhaustive it should give you an idea of the sort of things to aim for:

First Landing - First player in the match to touch the ground

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unfortunately there's no way to track how many Fortnite Accolades you've earned overall, but you can get a summary at the end of each match. When the game ends, follow the Match Stats prompt at the bottom of the screen to see a round up of your stats from the match, along with a list of all the Accolades you earned during it. If you're looking to acquire Accolades in Fortnite quickly, then Team Rumble is the mode to go for as you can easily rack up various weapon damage and collection awards during the course of a single match.

