Fortnite Accolades: How to earn them

Fortnite Accolades have been part of the battle royale for some considerable time now, but you might not have realised what they are as they're rarely referenced by their actual name. Accolades are the little icons and awards that pop up at the top of your screen during the course of a Fortnite match when you achieve certain things, and as they provide you with an XP bonus it's handy to know what you need to do to receive them. You also need to acquire Accolades in Fortnite for one of the Milestone Quests that runs for the length of the season, so here's everything you need to know about them.
How to acquire Fortnite Accolades
You will acquire Fortnite Accolades automatically as you play, for completing various feats in the battle royale, and you'll know you've earned one when a notification pops up at the top of your screen like the one above. There are a large number of potential Accolades in Fortnite to earn, which stack up during the course of a match, and although the following list is not exhaustive it should give you an idea of the sort of things to aim for:
- First Landing - First player in the match to touch the ground
- Battle Ready - First player to reach maximum health and shields
- Finders Keepers - First player in the match to collect a weapon from an eliminated player
- Early Bird - First player to pick up a Legendary item
- Gift of Life - First player in the match to reboot a player
- Quit Exit - First player to get eliminated
- Augment Specialist - 3 Fortnite Augments activated in a match
- Single Digits - 5 Elims in a match
- Double Digits - 10 Elims in a match
- Double Elimination - 2 Elims within a short duration
- Headshot - Knock or elim with a headshot
- Long Shot - Over 150 meters!!
- Ludicrous Shot - Over 200 meters!!!
- Alpha Predator - First player in the match to hunt wildlife
- Open Season - 3 wildlife hunted in a match
- Game Keeper - 6 wildlife hunted in a match
- Carnivore - 9 wildlife hunted in a match
- Can of Worms - 5 fish caught in a match
- Fishmonger - 10 fish caught in a match
- Pescatarian - 15 fish caught in a match
- Bird of Prey - First player to catch a chicken
- Ammo Scrounger - 5 Ammo boxes searched in a match
- Loot Collector - 5 Chests searched in a match
- Gold Rush - Acquire 50 Gold Bars
- Gilded Glory - Acquire 100 Gold Bars
- Treasure Trove - Acquire 250 Gold Bars
- AR Specialist - 250 Assault Rifle damage in a match
- AR Expert - 500 Assault Rifle damage in a match
- AR Master - 750 Assault Rifle damage in a match
- Demolition Specialist - Destroy 50 structures
- Demolition Expert - Destroy 250 structures
- Demolition Master - Destroy 1,000 structures
- Shotgun Specialist - 250 Shotgun damage in a match
- Shotgun Expert - 500 Shotgun damage in a match
- Shotgun Master - 750 Shotgun damage in a match
- SMG Specialist - 250 SMG damage in a match
- SMG Expert - 500 SMG damage in a match
- SMG Master - 750 SMG damage in a match
- Sniper Specialist - 250 Sniper damage in a match
- Sniper Expert - 500 Sniper damage in a match
- Sniper Master - 750 Sniper damage in a match
Unfortunately there's no way to track how many Fortnite Accolades you've earned overall, but you can get a summary at the end of each match. When the game ends, follow the Match Stats prompt at the bottom of the screen to see a round up of your stats from the match, along with a list of all the Accolades you earned during it. If you're looking to acquire Accolades in Fortnite quickly, then Team Rumble is the mode to go for as you can easily rack up various weapon damage and collection awards during the course of a single match.
