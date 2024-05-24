How to get Fortnite Medallions and what they do

Fortnite Medallions provide some seriously powerful buffs, but getting them requires you to defeat some wasteland-hardened warriors. Three warlord bosses rule the new Wasteland biome – new for Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 5 – which make the points-of-interest there particularly dangerous. However, if you're able to defeat one of these Wasteland Warrior bosses, you'll get their Medallion, Mythic weapon, and maybe even their battle-ready car. Here's where you can find all three of the Wasteland bosses to get their Medallions in Fortnite.

Fortnite Medallion and boss locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The new Fortnite Medallions are held by three bosses found at specific points-of-interest in the new Wasteland biome that covers the south of the battle royale island. We've marked out where each of the three new bosses are located on the map above, so you can easily make a beeline to defeat them for their precious and powerful Medallions. Though be warned: each boss can appear in their lair or driving in a nearby convoy, so defeating them isn't quite so simple.

Redline Rig: Defeat the Machinist at this location. Medallion power: Shields regenerate passively over time.

Defeat at this location. Nitrodome: Ringmaster Scarr calls this point-of interest-home . Medallion power: Gain infinite ammo and a small damage boost.

calls this point-of interest-home Brutal Beachhead: Find Megalo Don in this location. Medallion power: Grants infinite Nitro, making you faster and tougher!

Find in this location.

Collecting any of the Fortnite Medallions belonging to these Wasteland Warriors is a huge boon then, and will surely help you secure a Victory Royale. That's not all they have to offer either, as each Medallion can be used to open a garage in the respective boss' lair to get their personal car, which comes with infinite Nitro. However, if a boss is part of a convoy, they will already be in their car, so you'll have to find another way to get it.

Defeating each of these bosses also guarantees a drop of a powerful Mythic from the Fortnite new weapons too. Scarr drops her Ringmaster's Boom Bolt explosive crossbow, Megalo Don provides his Nitro Fists, and the Machinist drops her Combat Assault Rifle.

