How to accept a Fortnite Shadow Briefing Armory challenge
For one of the Kickstart Season 4 quests, you need to find a special Shadow Briefing: Armory console
You'll need to find a Fortnite Shadow Briefing Armory terminal to complete one of the introductory Kickstart quests for Season 4. It's a really easy quest, especially since you don't actually need to complete the challenge you get from the terminal, but the tricky part is actually finding the terminals in Fortnite, though they do at least appear in the same place every time. Here's where you can find Fortnite Shadow Briefing Armory terminals to complete that challenge in no time.
Fornite Shadow Briefing Armory terminal locations
The new Armory challenges from Shadow Briefing terminals are only found at the three new POIs introduced with Fortnite Season 4. These aren't to be confused with the other types of Fortnite Shadow Briefings as these offer challenges other than Armory ones, so these won't help with the challenge. Here are the specific locations for each Shadow Briefing Armory terminal, so you can quickly find one:
- Doomstadt: Under the archway west of the Doctor Doom statue in the center of the town.
- Castle Doom: Near the water fountain within the castle ramparts.
- The Raft: Within a fenced section on the north side of the prison. The metal floor of this area has blue strips with black chevrons.
If you need an extra bit of help, you'll see a light-gray laptop icon on your minimap whenever you're near one of these terminals, guiding you to the correct location.
As mentioned, to complete the Kickstart Fortnite quest, you only need to accept one Shadow Briefing: Armory and don't actually need to complete the objective. That means you can just find a terminal, pick whichever objective you want, and then ignore it, but completing one within the time limit will get you some rewards, such as Fortnite Gold Bars.
Overall, it's a very easy challenge to complete, but Castle Doom, Doomstadt, and the Raft very popular POIs, especially since they're a good place to find Fortnite War Machine gear and collect Fortnite Medallions from the villainous bosses that patrol each area.
Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.
