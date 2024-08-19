How to accept a Fortnite Shadow Briefing Armory challenge

You'll need to find a Fortnite Shadow Briefing Armory terminal to complete one of the introductory Kickstart quests for Season 4. It's a really easy quest, especially since you don't actually need to complete the challenge you get from the terminal, but the tricky part is actually finding the terminals in Fortnite, though they do at least appear in the same place every time. Here's where you can find Fortnite Shadow Briefing Armory terminals to complete that challenge in no time.

Fornite Shadow Briefing Armory terminal locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The new Armory challenges from Shadow Briefing terminals are only found at the three new POIs introduced with Fortnite Season 4. These aren't to be confused with the other types of Fortnite Shadow Briefings as these offer challenges other than Armory ones, so these won't help with the challenge. Here are the specific locations for each Shadow Briefing Armory terminal, so you can quickly find one:

Doomstadt: Under the archway west of the Doctor Doom statue in the center of the town.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Castle Doom: Near the water fountain within the castle ramparts.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Raft: Within a fenced section on the north side of the prison. The metal floor of this area has blue strips with black chevrons.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you need an extra bit of help, you'll see a light-gray laptop icon on your minimap whenever you're near one of these terminals, guiding you to the correct location.

As mentioned, to complete the Kickstart Fortnite quest, you only need to accept one Shadow Briefing: Armory and don't actually need to complete the objective. That means you can just find a terminal, pick whichever objective you want, and then ignore it, but completing one within the time limit will get you some rewards, such as Fortnite Gold Bars.

Overall, it's a very easy challenge to complete, but Castle Doom, Doomstadt, and the Raft very popular POIs, especially since they're a good place to find Fortnite War Machine gear and collect Fortnite Medallions from the villainous bosses that patrol each area.



