Fortnite Gold Bars: What are they used for and how do you get Fortnite Bars

Fortnite Gold Bars are a new currency that's been added to the game, and they form part of a whole new mechanic that could change how the battle royale plays out. You'll start hoovering up these Fortnite Bars almost straight away, and you may not even realise it at first, but once you do you'll want to know how to get more of them and what you can actually do with them in Fortnite once you have a healthy stockpile. We've done some investigating and have the answers you seek, so read on for everything you need to know about Fortnite Gold Bars, including how to get more and what to do once you have them.

How to get Fortnite Gold Bars

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a few different ways to get Fortnite Gold Bars, with the main one being completing quests or bounties for the various NPC characters you meet. We'll have a more thorough guide covering the Fortnite Characters soon, but in the mean time you can find Menace at Colossal Coliseum, and Mancake at Butter Barn to the north of Hunter's Haven if you need somewhere to get started – you'll see them appear as a speech bubble on your map when you get close. Follow the Talk prompt when you meet a character and you can scroll through the quests and bounties they have available, along with the reward in Fortnite Bars for completing them. Select one, then meet the requirements within the time limit to add that gold to your balance.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Another way you can get Fortnite Gold Bars is by eliminating opponents, who will drop them once they've been defeated, so make sure you follow up and collect them before someone else does. You can also find Fortnite Bars in safes hidden within buildings, so have a good look around the rooms as you explore them as there may be a lucrative surprise awaiting you.

How to use Fortnite Gold Bars

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've got a supply of Fortnite Gold Bars, which you can see your tally of in the bottom right corner by your mats or by pulling up the map screen, you'll want to spend them, and for that you need to visit one of those characters again. Interact with them and scroll through their spending options, which can include selling you a high level weapon, upgrading an item from your inventory, or hiring them as a recruit to follow you around and attack your enemies.

Handily, Fortnite Bars carry over between matches, so don't feel you have to rush out and spend them all as soon as you get hold of them. Bide your time and invest them wisely at the point in a match that will benefit you most, to help give you an edge towards achieving a Victory Royale.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack