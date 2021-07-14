Fortnite saplings locations - plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio

Fortnite saplings will help to breathe new life into the island, and Dreamflower wants you to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio to undo the damage of the previous tree-destroying task in the Fortnite Week 6 quests. This follows the usual process of finding then interacting with light blue outlines to install the new foliage, and there are three different landmarks in Fortnite where you can carry this out. If you're ready to give back to Mother Nature, then these are all of the Fortnite saplings locations at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, and FN Radio.

Fortnite saplings locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The three main Fortnite saplings locations are at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, and FN Radio, which are the landmarks we've marked on the map above. Stumpy Ridge is the logging area east of Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp, Fork Knife Food Truck can be found at the roadside directly north from Lazy Lake, and FN Radio is the building with the tall antenna at the top of the hills east of Craggy Cliffs. There are three Fortnite saplings at each area, which means you only need to visit one location to complete this quest.

Fortnite saplings at Stumpy Ridge locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite saplings at Stumpy Ridge are the most spread out of the locations, with the first two down in the lower area with the large stumps, and the third in the upper field of smaller stumps next to a couple of trees that are still standing.

Fortnite saplings at Fork Knife Food Truck locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite saplings at Fork Knife Food Truck are all grouped together, along the bank just south of the food truck itself.

Fortnite saplings at FN Radio locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite saplings at FN Radio are also grouped together, along the ridge to the west of the main radio building.

