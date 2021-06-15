Fortnite Satellite Stations locations - where to destroy equipment at satellite stations

Fortnite satellite stations full of equipment to destroy have recently sprung up around the island, having been established by the Imagined Order to monitor all of the extraterrestrial activity taking place since the Invasion. Not only are these bases great places to go and stock up on supplies, but for the Fortnite Week 2 quests you need to get in there and destroy equipment as well – Abstrakt says this is to distract the IO while he prepares his next mural in Fortnite, but maybe there are other motives involved. Whatever your reasons for visiting, here are all of the Fortnite satellite stations locations you need to know about.

Fortnite Satellite Stations locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of seven Fortnite satellite stations around the island, and you should be able to spot them when you get close due to their prominent dishes with glowing red lights at the tip. Their individual locations are as follows:

Discovery Dish - west of Believer Beach

- west of Believer Beach Deep Woods Dish - inside Stealthy Stronghold

- inside Stealthy Stronghold Dinky Dish - southeast of Craggy Cliffs

- southeast of Craggy Cliffs Dampy Dish - southwest of Slurpy Swamp

- southwest of Slurpy Swamp Defiant Dish - east of Weeping Woods

- east of Weeping Woods Dockside Dish - west of Dirty Docks.

- west of Dirty Docks. Destined Dish - southeast of Misty Meadows

These are handy places to visit, as you're likely to find caches of Fortnite tech weapons as well as Fortnite IO Guards to take down. Once you've loaded up on guns and other useful items, you can use the launchpad outside to fire yourself up into the air, then glide on over to your next destination.

How to destroy equipment at Fortnite satellite stations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Go inside any of the main buildings at Fortnite satellite stations and you'll see all sorts of equipment, including computers, display screens, control panels, servers, data banks, and much more. For the Week 2 quest you need to destroy 15 pieces of equipment in total, so grab your harvesting tool then smash your way through a couple of offices and you should be done.

