Fortnite Color Bottles - where to find paint locations to customize Toona Fish

Fortnite Color Bottles are essential collectibles if you want to customize the new Toona Fish outfit, and bring the black and white character to life. That's easier said than done, as there are a total of 63 paint locations around the island if you want to complete the set, which means you've got a lot of searching to do in Fortnite – and that's before you start gathering Rainbow Ink as well! Don't fret though as we're here to help, so read on for all of the Fortnite Color Bottles locations, as well as information on where to collect Rainbow Ink and how to customize Toona Fish once you've unlocked new colors.

Important note: In order to start collecting Fortnite Color Bottles, you must first unlock the Toona Fish outfit from page 1 of the Battle Pass, otherwise the paint locations will not appear and you won't be able to collect them.

Fortnite Color Bottles locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are 21 sets of Fortnite Color Bottles in total, with each having three individual paint pots to collect and unlock that color. You can see your progress on this by going to the Battle Pass tab in the menu, then choosing the Paint A Toona Fish option. This is where you'll find each set of Fortnite Color Bottles:

Knightly Crimson - Fort Crumpet Y-Labs Magenta - Misty Meadows Cuddly Pink - Steamy Stacks Ruby Red - Lockie's Lighthouse Renegade Red - Boney Burbs Pumpkin Orange - The Orchard Midas Gold - Catty Corner



Desert Sand - wreckage west of Pleasant Park Banana Yellow - Rainbow Rentals Leafy Green - Stealthy Stronghold Recruit Green - Weeping Woods bridge Codename G.R.N. - Corny Crops Ghoulish Green - Shanty Town Slurp Turquoise - Sludgy Swamp



Diamond Blue - Gorgeous Gorge Frozen Blue - Coral Castle Crystalline Blue - wreckage south of Dirty Docks Brite Purple - Retail Row Mezmerizing Violet - wreckage south of Believer Beach Robotic Grey - Destroyed Dish Stone Grey - Mount F8

A lot of those descriptions are based around landmarks, rather than named POIs you can see on the map. If you're not sure where to go for any of them, these are the Fortnite Color Bottles locations you need to visit:

(click for full-screen map) (Image credit: Epic Games)

When you reach one of those Fortnite paint locations, look for the floating Color Bottles collectibles then simply run through them to pick the items up. Icons for them will appear on your map and minimap when you're close, which you should then be able to follow to the exact places where the paint can be found. All three will be close by, so you should be able to complete each Fortnite Color Bottles set in a single visit to the paint locations.

Fortnite Rainbow Ink locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Rainbow Ink is a random drop you get from opening chests, so unfortunately there aren't any set locations you can guarantee getting it from. However, you should be able to find plenty of chests during the normal course of a battle royale, and the drops are quite generous – so whenever you see a Rainbow Ink drop while opening a chest as shown in the screen above, then some more has been added to your inventory.

How to customize Toona Fish with Fortnite Color Bottles

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you start unlocking Fortnite Color Bottles, you can use them to customize the appearance of Toona Fish and create your own personal look. To do this, head to your Locker and highlight the Toona Fish outfit, then follow the prompt to Edit Style. The first page feature Character Styles you unlock through the Battle Pass screen using Rainbow Ink, but if you tab over to the Custom Style page then you can apply any unlocked Fortnite Color Bottles to your Head, Accessories, Hat, Shoes, Gloves, Arms, Legs, Socks, and Scarf. This means that if you've unlocked every option then there are a total of *grabs calculator* 1,207,269,217,792 different color combinations possible... which is a lot, so get experimenting and have fun with it!

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons