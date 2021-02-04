Fortnite IO Guards locations: Where to shakedown or eliminate IO Guards in Fortnite

The Fortnite IO Guards have arrived on the island this season, and unlike previous hostile guards that were limited to a few locations in each match, these soldiers seem to be almost everywhere! In keeping with the theme of the current season, these guards are part of the Imagined Order – an organization in Fortnite tasked with preventing anyone escaping from The Loop – and will aggressively attack any players spotted in their vicinity.

As well as being a good source of high level loot, you'll need to find Fortnite IO Guards for several of the weekly quests that are currently running, whether it's to shakedown an IO Guard for the Fortnite Week 9 quests or eliminate IO Guards for the Fortnite Week 10 quests. They do put up quite a fight, so make sure you're adequately armed and shielded before you head to one of the Fortnite IO Guards locations we've highlighted in this guide.

Fortnite IO Guards locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So far we've identified 21 different Fortnite IO Guards locations around the island, which are marked on the map above. You'll know you're getting close to one as some dramatic background music will start to kick in, and you may hear the guards talking to each other over their headsets. Bear in mind that the Fortnite IO Guards only appear in standard modes such as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads, so don't expect to take on these NPCs during a Team Rumble match.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can also look out for the square elevators, as show in the image here, as they're a surefire sign that you've found a Fortnite IO Guards area and the soldiers should be nearby. If you can't find the NPCs in that location, it's possible that another player has already been through and cleared them out, as they don't respawn during a match. When you fight the Fortnite IO Guards, make sure you have cover nearby as they hunt in packs and can dish out a large amount of damage quickly once they have you in their sights.

