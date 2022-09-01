Where to find Fortnite IO Outposts

There are four Fortnite IO Outposts scattered across the island that you might need to visit to complete certain challenges and quests. Notably, there is a new week 13 quest that challenges you to throw a Boogie Bomb while within one of these rundown IO facilities. Thankfully, they’re no longer occupied by IO Guards, so you won’t have to worry about fighting them off first when you arrive at an outpost. Here are the locations for the four IO Outposts currently in Fortnite, as well as the details on any relevant quests and challenges.

Fortnite IO Outposts locations

There are four Fortnite IO Outposts and none of them have any Fortnite IO Guards protecting them, as the Imagined Order was banished from the island by The Seven. Use the above map and the location descriptions below to easily find where each one is so that you can get to one quickly:

Ocean Outpost – North of Lazy Lagoon and east of Sleepy Sound near the coast.

– North of Lazy Lagoon and east of Sleepy Sound near the coast. Open Road Outpost – West of Sanctuary near a blue house and a small lake next to the road junction at the center of the island.

– West of Sanctuary near a blue house and a small lake next to the road junction at the center of the island. Optimized Outpost – Southeast of Shuffled Shrines near the border with the desert region.

– Southeast of Shuffled Shrines near the border with the desert region. Overtaken Outpost – Southeast of Greasy Grove and on top of a hill right next to the river that separates the mushroom and desert regions of the Fortnite map.

Fortnite secret door (Image credit: Epic Games) Close to the IO Outpost near Shuffled Shrines? Head over to the shrine and make sure you've solved the Indiana Jones Fortnite secret door puzzle.

All the outposts are quite small now that they’ve been destroyed, but they are at least very brightly colored and easy to spot thanks to paint splatters, graffiti, and neon lights. Get to the general area of an outpost and you should be able to quickly find it by looking for a colorful structure.



As mentioned, one of the Fortnite quests for week 13 in Chapter 3, Season 3 tasks players with tossing out a Fortnite Boogie Bomb while at an IO Outpost. This obviously isn’t a difficult challenge – you don’t even have to hit an enemy with the Boogie Bomb – but it does rely on a bit of luck as you’ll need to loot a Boogie Bomb from a chest or an enemy player during a match. You’ll also need to hope that the storm hasn’t cut off all the IO Outposts or that your nearest one isn’t on the other side of the island. When you do eventually complete this challenge, you’ll get a nice XP reward of 15,000 XP, which’ll really help with levelling up your Battle Pass.