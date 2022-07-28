Fortnite Boogie Bombs and making people dance explained

Fortnite Boogie Bombs are a returning weapon similar to a grenade, but make opponents dance uncontrollably when affected and caught in the blast. There's no damage done, but the forced dancing prevents the player from shooting back, healing, or doing anything besides move for a limited amount of time.

Boogie Bombs are also a big part of the new weekly Fortnite quests, as one of them asks players to "make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs", a challenge not a million miles away from the one asking you to throw consumable pickups in Fortnite. For that reason, we'll explain how to find Boogie Bombs below, how they work, and what you can do to complete the quest as easily as possible.

How to make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs in Fortnite, the principle is very simple - throw the Bomb like a grenade, and opponents within a short distance of the blast - roughly five meters - will be forced to dance uncontrollably for five seconds, or until they take damage (whichever happens first).

Dancing might sound fun, but it has several downsides for the affected person. It forces them to move (though they can choose which direction), and prevents them from taking any actions - building, shooting, healing, etc. It's a good way to flush opponents out of cover while preventing them from doing anything of value in the process, though the Boogie Bomb does no damage itself.

The weekly quest requires you to hit three opponents with this effect and make them dance. This is clearly a very contextual challenge that'll depend on how you encounter opponents in Fortnite, but considering you're effectively trying to get as many people in a blast radius as possible, you should look for small, confined areas with limited mobility - rooms, towers, bunkers, etc - and try to get your enemies to group up so you can throw the Boogie Bomb into the middle of them. Ambushes also work well - hit your opponents with the blast before they realise they're under attack and scatter.

It's also important to remember that the affect of the Boogie Bomb works on allies as well, meaning your poor teammates can be forced to dance if caught in the blast zone. However, this won't help you with the quest either - the wording is very clear that you have to hit opponents with the bomb.

Thankfully the challenge doesn't require you to trigger three dances in a single match, so given enough time you should manage it. Of course, to do that, you'll need a Boogie Bomb (or more) in the first place.

Where to find Boogie Bombs in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Boogie Bombs in Fortnite are a rare item that can be found basically anywhere - but as far as we know, only in chests. There's no particular pattern beyond that that we know of, the best thing you can do is to throw open as many chests as possible until one disgorges the Boogie Bombs you're looking for. They stack too, so make sure you stockpile them if you find more than one.