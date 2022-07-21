Knowing how to throw consumable pickups in Fortnite for the weekly quest is essential, as the most recent batch of challenges asks you to throw three different ones in a single game of Fortnite. Odd as this mission brief is, nobody objects to all the XP that comes from completing challenge quests, and throwing consumable pickups isn't hard once you know how. We'll explain how to throw consumable pickups in Fortnite below, as well as what counts as one in the first place.

How to throw consumable pickups for the weekly quest in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) To throw consumable pickups as part of the weekly Fortnite quests, simply do the following: 1. Equip the consumable in your hand as though readying to consume it. 2. Hold down the button you use to aim down weapons (L2, LT, RMB etc). 3. Press the fire/attack button while doing so (R2/RT, LMB etc). 4. This should throw the consumable a short distance in front of you.

Darth Vader in Fortnite (Image credit: Epic Games) Want to experience and beat the Fortnite Darth Vader encounter? Check here!

It's pretty easy to do, and aside from completing the challenge, it also serves as a quick and efficient way to pass useful consumables between team members, even across danger zones without having to properly break cover.

For the sake of the challenge, consumable pickups basically refer to any item that you can store in your inventory and eat/drink/use up (not including ammo or guns). Shield and health restoration items are the obvious examples, such as berries, potions, medkits and bandages. You'll need to throw three different types of consumables for the challenge too, so you can't just throw the same bottle of goo at the wall over and over until you get your reward. Throw open every crate and box you can find in Fortnite until you have what you need.