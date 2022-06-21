How to get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber in Fortnite

The arrival of Darth Vader in Fortnite gives players the chance to take him on in Battle Royale and loot his own red Lightsaber if you can beat him. This elegant weapon for a more civilized age is both fun and devastating in the right hands, but not easy to get owing to the fact that Darth Vader is, unsurprisingly, quite powerful in Fortnite! If you want to complete the Sith Lord look, make sure you unlock the Darth Vader skin, and various other Star Wars Empire-themed items that are available on the final page of the Fortnite Season 3 battle pass. Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite Darth Vader, including where to find him and how to defeat him for the Lightsaber.

How to find Fortnite Darth Vader (Image: © Epic Games) Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers appear in one location at the start of every Fortnite match and remain there unless they are killed. When the Battle Bus starts flying over the Fortnite map, look around for Darth Vader’s white Lambda-class Shuttle to fly in and follow where it goes. It’s not difficult to miss and will quickly land at an Imperial Docking Bay somewhere on the island, leaving you to either dive to it from the bus or land nearby and reach it on foot. Look out for the blue beam of light that marks where it is after it has landed.

While Imperial Stormtroopers have terrible aim in the films, that doesn’t mean you should arrive at whichever Imperial site Vader is at without expecting a fight. We highly recommend that you land at a nearby POI or Landmark to scavenge a bit of loot – a solid gun and some shields at the very least – before moving on to tackle Vader. Also note that you will not find Darth Vader in any competitive Fortnite modes.

How to beat Fortnite Darth Vader

Fortnite Grapple Gloves (Image credit: Epic Games) Pair Fortnite Grapple Gloves with Vader's Lightsaber to quickly get in close and attack your foes.

Now that you’ve armed up and are ready to take on the Sith Lord, approach the Imperial Docking Bay where Vader’s shuttle is, and you’ll be quickly spotted by Vader and his Stormtroopers. To defeat Darth Vader, you just need to shoot him a lot. He has a shield that must be broken and then you can start wearing down his health.

Be aware that, while he is slow-moving, his attacks are fast and brutal in some cases. You’ll want to stay out of his Lightsaber’s range but watch out for his saber-throw and Force attacks. He can also block a lot of your shots with ease, so make sure you don’t waste too much ammo. However, he’ll be sure to fall after absorbing enough bullets, leaving his iconic red Lightsaber behind for you to pick up. Use it up close or throw it to strike down your foes and get that Victory Royale.

While Vader is tough, the Stormtroopers can pose a bit of threat too. They’re much like Fortnite IO Guards from previous seasons and are quite easily downed. Knock all of them down and they’ll be eliminated, leaving behind a bit of loot and their Mythic E-11 Blasters. The E-11 is a good close-to-medium range weapon that’s especially useful for its infinite ammo, so it’s well worth picking one up alongside Darth Vader’s Lightsaber.

