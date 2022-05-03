Where to find Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoints

Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoints have appeared on the island and if you want to complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper you'll want to know where to find one. It's all part of the May the 4th celebrations in the battle royale – at each of these roadblocks you'll find several Stormtrooper NPCs to interact with, and if you're working your way through the Star Wars-themed Fortnite quests attached to this event then you'll need to know where to find these Galactic Empire soldiers for several of the tasks. Helpfully we've already scoped them out, so here's where you'll find all of the Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoints locations.

Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoints locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of three Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoints blocking off roads around the island, which can be found in the following locations:

Northwest of Greasy Grove Southwest of Sleepy Sound Southeast of The Joneses

They're not actually much to look at, comprising of a few concrete barricades and chests with a couple of Stormtroopers patrolling them, though don't worry as these are friendly NPCs who won't attack you. To land at a Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoint then place top 25, you need to ensure you touch down from the battle bus in one of these locations, before following the storm and surviving until there are 25 players remaining.

Driving a vehicle from Chonker's Speedway or Logjam Lumberyard to a Stormtrooper Checkpoint is self-explanatory, and although heading east from Logjam Lumberyard is the shortest distance, you may find it easier taking an off-road vehicle northeast from Chonker's Speedway. Make sure you don't exit the vehicle between setting off and arriving at your destination, as breaking up your journey could invalidate your attempt at this quest.

How to complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper, you need to interact with one of the NPCs at Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoints and select the bounty option from the wheel. As with regular Fortnite bounties, you can chase after your target by following the shrinking yellow circle that appears on your map to narrow down their location, but if they get poached by another player first then this will still count as a completed bounty and tick off the quest.

