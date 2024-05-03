Fortnite Bowcaster: Where to get it

The Fortnite Bowcaster weapon has been added to the battle royale as part of the Star Wars crossover event. The Wookie Bowcaster belongs to Chewbacca, though it has currently been confiscated by the stormtroopers that have captured him, so they have it stashed away at their checkpoint bases. If you're working your way through the Fortnite quests attached to the Star Wars event then you'll need to blast players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster, as well as eliminate players using it, so naturally it helps to know where it is. I've got you covered, with the lowdown on where to find the Bowcaster in Fortnite.

Fortnite Bowcaster locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest way to find a Bowcaster is by searching one of the special Imperial chests, which can be found at the six Fortnite Imperial Roadblocks marked on the map above. Head to any of those locations and take out the NPCs guarding the area, then look for a rectangular chest that is significantly larger than the standard loot containers. Search this Imperial chest, and you should be guaranteed to receive a Fortnite Bowcaster from the items that drop.

How to blast players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To blast players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster in Fortnite, you need to hold down the fire button for a short amount of time until the red bar below the aiming reticule completely fills, at which point the weapon will glow red and make an electric crackling sound. You can keep the trigger held down until you want to unleash the charged attack, which will then launch an explosive bolt in the direction you're aiming. A direct hit on an opponent will deal significant damage, but even if the bolt explodes near them by hitting something else it can still blast players and count towards this quest.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.