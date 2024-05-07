Fortnite Chewbacca: Where to find and rescue him

If you know where Chewbacca in Fortnite is then you can storm in to liberate him from his captors, before getting him as a friendly NPC to fight alongside you in the battle ahead. Everyone's favorite Wookie has initially got his hands full fighting off a pair of Stormtroopers, but if you can help him to escape their clutches then he'll be a real asset for the rest of the match in Fortnite. There are a number of places where he can appear, so here's the lowdown on Fortnite Chewbacca including his location and how to get him as an ally.

Where to find Chewbacca in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The location of Chewbacca in Fortnite is randomized for each match, but there is a simple way to track him down. He will spawn at one of the five Fortnite Imperial Roadblocks marked on the map above – but not at the sixth (unmarked) roadblock location found on the island at the north end of the map, as that is exclusively reserved for an encounter with Fortnite Darth Vader.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To identify where Fortnite Chewbacca is being held, look for the plume of blue smoke rising from one of the Imperial Roadblocks, as highlighted in the image above. This can easily be identified by looking around from the battle bus at the start of a match, though it can also be seen from a distance once you reach the ground too. While you can glide down from the bus straight into the marked checkpoint, you're better off landing nearby and grabbing yourself a weapon plus some healing items before diving into the fray.

How to rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you reach the roadblock location with blue smoke rising from it, you should find Chewbacca already fighting with the Stormtroopers holding him captive. Wade into the fight and eliminate the two Stormtroopers, at which point Chewie should start cheering and waving his arms around. You can then interact with him as you would with the regular NPC characters and recruit him to fight alongside you – he's armed with a powerful Fortnite Bowcaster, and you should find one of your own if you search the Imperial chests within the checkpoint.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.