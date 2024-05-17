New Pokemon Shrouded Fable expansion brings Pecharunt and an unexpected art history lesson to the TCG

The newest expansion for Pokemon TCG has just been announced. Furthering the Scarlet & Violet series, Shrouded Fable will introduce more mythic Pokémon from the Kitakami region.

Scarlet & Violet, which kicked off in 2023, is the current series of Pokemon TCG and its content draws heavily from the game of the same name. Its subsequent expansions have been adding content from the game’s DLC, ensuring that Pokemon like Ogerpon get their appearance in one of the best card games.

Due to release August 2 2024, Shrouded Fable will be the latest addition to the Pokemon TCG and contain cards from the Japanese Night Wanderer set translated for a western audience.

(Image credit: Pokemon Company)

Among the over 95 cards in this special set, we’ll see the Pokemon TCG debut of Pecharunt, and the return of the Loyal Three (Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti) who will all appear in the set for the first time as Pokemon ex.

Speaking of special cards, Shrouded Fable will see its fair share of Pokemon ex, tera Pokemon, and rare cards. All in all, the next Pokemon TCG will contain:

3 ACE SPEC rare Trainer cards

5 Pokemon ex and 1 Tera Pokemon ex

10 ultra rare Pokemon ex, Tera Pokemon ex and Supporter cards

15 illustration rare Pokemon

5 hyper rare gold etched cards

5 special illustration rare Pokemon and Supporter cards

Like any special set, Shrouded Fable products won’t be available to purchase as a single booster. Instead, you can pick up an Elite Trainer Box, a booster bundle, a mini tin, a three-booster pack, or an illustration collection.

Alongside 11 booster packs, this mega bundle includes plenty of extras like 45 energy cards, dice, Loyal Three card sleeves, two full-art promo cards, and a player's guide.

(Image credit: Pokemon Company)

Shrouded Fable has three different illustration collections available — Greninja ex, Kingdra ex, and Kingambit — and I have to admit they’re probably one of my favourite products in the set thanks to the promo cards they come with, which all have a Ukiyo-e (woodblock) look. In case you’re opening up another tab to Google: Ukiyo-e was a style popular in 17th to 19th Japanese art, so all three cards are channelling big Great Wave off Kanagawa vibes.

This certainly isn’t the first time the Pokemon TCG has had a brush with the world of art history. Just look at the wildly popular Pokemon Van Gogh collab, for example. But given that the in-game area of Kitakami is so inspired by Japan (specifically the Tohoku region), it’s a really charming detail to have the set’s special illustrations be so heavily inspired by this art style.

If you want to get your hands on these or any of the other cards in Shrouded Fable expansion, you can pre-order them now and look forward to receiving them in time for the August 2 release.

