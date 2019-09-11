Fortnite Creative codes: The best Fortnite custom maps in September 2019

There's some immense Fortnite Creative Codes and custom maps out there from some incredibly talented creators, and boy have we got the best of the bunch. From parkour and adventure maps to alternate battle royale islands, deathruns, and puzzles, there's a host of Fortnite Creative Codes for everyone here. Whether you're just booting up Fortnite for the first time or you've been playing since launch and you want something new and refreshing, these Fortnite Creative Codes will have a Fortnite custom map for you.

This list will update month by month so you can stay up to date with the top Fortnite custom maps, from adventure and puzzle maps to mini games and spectatular structures. There's something for everyone here and maybe some of these Fortnite creative codes will eventually be featured on The Block!

Fortnite Creative Codes: September 2019

Bikini Bottom [theblackshield] - 5269-3591-1191

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Moist-y Mer-man! We've featured Bikini Bottom a few months ago in this article, but this version of Spongebob's hometown is much more impressive. There's a few waves of enemies to survive along with a few side missions to complete such as a race around Mrs Puff's driving school. Are ya ready kids?!

Bordernite [prudiz] - 2731-2533-2140

(Image credit: Epic Games)

With Borderlands 3 releasing this month, popular Fortnite Creative genius Prudiz has conjured up Bordernite; an open-world Borderlands themed map that utilises Claptrap as a quest giver, thanks to the recent Fortnite x Mayhem crossover. Explore Pandora and collect all seven powerballs to go to hell and face off against the final boss!

Ice King: Origins [mseymour7] - 1646-6277-2829

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Remember the Ice King? The one responsible for Greasy Grove being covered in ice? Want to get some revenge? Check out this adventure map that takes place in a small village after the Ice King has gone on a rampage and covered everything in ice. Venture out and save the overly-cuddly (you'll see what we mean) villagers and stop the Ice King from causing any more havoc.

Island Royale [czf-frya] - 7756-2671-2928

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is all about battle royale after all, so if you're tired of the standard map despite all of the updates, you can grab a few pals and hop into Island Royale. It's much smaller than the standard map, matches don't last anywhere near as long, and there's a number of varied locations like a barn, cemetery, and construction yard.

Minecraft Survival [charlee-brown] - 9244-2094-0658

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Minecraft has seen somewhat of a resurgence lately, perhaps to the detriment of the Fortnite player numbers, but why not combine the two? This Minecraft Survival map sounds insane and like it would never work, but it's actually rather clever. Your goal is to collect all of the Ender Eyes and go to the End, but there's caves, abandoned mine shafts, the stronghold and more to find along the way.

The Legend of Zelda [MustardPlays] - 2326-3456-6999

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The very first Legend of Zelda game may have released in 1986, but now you can play it in Fortnite! The old man who gives you the sword has been replaced by a gnome and the Infinity Blade, and there's no enemies on the surface, but there's a series of dungeons to complete and coins to collect in order to beat the game. Even if you haven't played TLoZ, give this a shot because there's a lot to find and discover!

Fortnite Creative Codes: August 2019

Working Phone [pimit] - 2977-8511-9806

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We're getting to the stage of Fortnite Creative now where people are becoming more comfortable using it, and can create some seriously incredible stuff. This working phone from Pimit is one of them. You can use it to browse Twitter, YouTube, Reddit... kind of, anyway. How does it work? Well, that would be spoiling the magic, wouldn't it?

P.S. The code to unlock the phone is 4444!

Dunder Mifflin Prop Hunt [terrysboy] - 0336-5022-9558

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's almost impossible to make a faithful recreation of things seen on TV in Fortnite, but Terrysboy has given it a very good go with his take on Dunder Mifflin, the famous paper company based in Scranton, PA. It's actually got the Prop Hunt mode enabled too, so you can grab some pals and wander round the office block, searching for numerous references to the show as you hide or hunt for props.

Hawkins Laboratory [expa_aztox] - 3638-4341-2025

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There was a small Stranger Things x Fortnite crossover during Season 9, but have you ever just thought you'd love to play a Stranger Things game within Fortnite? No? Me neither, actually. Then I saw this map from expa_aztox which is set in a Stranger Things themed world, and is very eerie and dark. Can you escape Hawkins Laboratory?

World Run [wc19-creators] - 3229-4676-3571

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Did you watch the Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals? if you did then this map will be familiar to you, but if not then let me explain. World Run is a parkour map for up to 16 players across eight teams. It starts off fairly tame, but quickly becomes very difficult as you have to collect the most coins to win the game. It's a well polished map - as you'd expect since it featured at the World Cup - and every jump is more than possible if you know what you're doing.

The Simulator [pimit] - 5576-0979-5947

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Simulator is another map from Pimit which showcases their creative genius, because while this might look like a standard parkour map with a loose narrative, there's a couple of brilliant things in play here. The first is that there is actual cutscenes. Cutscenes in Fortnite Creative! There's also animations, working elevators, cleverly designed levels, and a lot more.

Stackton Village Incident [prudiz] - 4252-7091-5317

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Stackton Village Incident is a case of a typical "how did I end up here and why is the city suddenly post-apocalyptic?" scenario, but while you'll see that in a lot of custom maps, this one is well polished with an interesting story. Grab some weapons and solve some mini parkour puzzles to make your way through the city, killing lethal robots along the way. Also, there's hardly any spelling mistakes in the dialogue so top marks from me!

Junkyard Juke [wc19-creators] - 1113-6823-4725

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Another one from the Fortnite World Cup this year, Junkyard Juke is a wonderful map that introduces a clever spin on Prop Hunt. Hiders have to select a prop then try and make it to the very middle of the arena, all while the hunters are trapped inside a tower in the centre, and need to try and shoot at the moving props. The hunters view is blocked off every few seconds to allow the props to move unnoticed though, and it's for anywhere from 2-16 players.

Sky Station Showdown [Team_Evolve] - 2535-1148-3971

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The final map was also featured at the Fortnite World Cup, although it's made by the equally vague Team_Evolve instead of wc19-creators. This is a team based objective map where you need to fight for control of capture zones, similar to something like Domination from Call of Duty. It's a vast, detailed map, and it's even got the Infinity Blade in for players to use... shudder.

Fortnite Creative Codes: July 2019

Prop Hunt [StrayKite] - 6069-9263-9110

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It was featured as a public playlist for a short while, but if you want to carry on playing Prop Hunt, there's a designated code you can use in Creative. The mode soared to fame in Garry's Mod, and quickly became imitated in other games like Call of Duty. It's the same old Prop Hunt we've come to know and love, but set on a small Fortnite farm with a lot of props to choose from.

P.S. Emoting as a prop can be truly hilarious.

Portal in Fortnite [pimit] - 1120-9824-8309

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Recreating Portal in sandbox games isn't a new concept - we've even seen it before in Fortnite, but that used identical duplicates of the rooms rather than an actual portal mechanic. That's all changed however, because this map utilises portals in the way you'd expect. It's not flawless; you can only enter through blue portals and leave through orange ones, and you can't actually fire them yourself, as they're fixed points in each level. Nevertheless, this is the most impressive representation of Portal we've seen yet, especially in Fortnite.

Avalanche E3 Edition [kkslider] - 6431-4005-0183

(Image credit: Epic Games)

One of the Fortnite Creative codes straight out of E3 is Avalanche, which is a simple concept but a lot of fun. You can play with as many pals as you like, and the goal is simple: Collect all five coins, at the end of each level. There's a tirade of vehicles plummeting at you though - some would say an avalanche - which will knock you off course and eventually kill you. Red lights indicate advanced paths which are quicker but trickier, or follow the green lights to have a safer route.

Zombie Run! [prudiz] - 3559-1687-3172

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In a sort of Left 4 Dead-style mode, Zombie Run! is all about making your way through city streets while defeating zombies and sentries alike. Guns can be found aplenty as you survive against waves of husks, along with AI sentries that are painfully accurate. Fight your way through the masses to the end, though we'd recommend playing it much more cautiously than the name "Zombie Run!" implies.

The Wall [prudiz] - 9322-1103-5863

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This one is really only suitable for groups of four or more, because it's a team based objective mode. Essentially, there's seven control points on the map for each team, and you have to protect yours while destroy the ones held by the other team. Set inside a huge shopping mall, it's a creatively designed map with air vents, bounce pads and speed boosts littered around to speed up the gameplay.

Hoo Baller Pinball E3 Edition [hooshen] - 7164-9264-6925

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Rather than playing pinball from above and controlling the flippers, have you ever wanted to just... be the ball? Well now you can, because the Hoo Baller Pinball E3 Edition allows up to four players to hop into Ballers and duke it out for five minutes inside an enormous pinball machine. You can use the plunger to adjust your path or the boost to gain some extra airtime, and the first to 200 is the winner!

1 Hour [JAG] - 4284-1595-1284

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In 1 Hour, you assume the role of a bodybuilder. At least, that's what I'm assuming because the premise is that someone is threatening to blow up your... gym. It's up to you to solve the mystery in a horror-esque city, which has you armed with only a pistol. Can you stop the evil gym haters and save your second home?

Toy Story Prop Hunt [trizbear] - 5530-6235-0681

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I've featured one Prop Hunt map already, but in the spirit of the new Toy Story 4 film, there's a Toy Story themed Prop Hunt map. Of course, it's not an official partnership so everything looks a little off and you can't actually become Woody or Buzz, but it's a fun environment and you can pretend to be Zurg for a while.

Fortnite Creative Codes: June 2019

Alom's Temple [gabrielpoliti] - 8200-5409-2624

Alom's Temple is a single player adventure which has you start on a wooden raft held aloft by tentacles. Venture onto the long forgotten island to explore Alom's Temple, avoid the traps, beat the parkour courses and find all the hidden coins within. This map isn't for the faint hearted, because some of the parkour jumps become seriously tough.

100 Level Default Deathrun [jduth96] - 6829-1378-2440

Deathruns are a popular concept in Fortnite Creative these days, but if you're not well versed with them, jumping straight in can be an uphill struggle. They often throw you in at the deep end with insane parkour courses and traps to avoid, but this "100 Level Default Deathrun" starts off a bit easier. Don't get me wrong; when you reach the latter levels it becomes incredibly tough again, but you can have a nice and easy start with some simple Deathrun stages, easy enough for even the most basic of defaults.

Valhalla: Fallen [creativehq] - 4434-4027-1050

What happens when 16 players are split into two teams and engage in an all-out war inside Valhalla? Well, nothing specific, it's really just a sweet place to fight. But if the Heart of Valhalla is destroyed in the middle... well, let's just say what the hell? This multi-dimensional arena is a great place to fight with a bunch of pals, just watch out for the roaming undead amongst the lava rivers...

Escape Sequence One [puzzler] 9763-1138-2333

You wake up in a well lit room, with just a bed and a toilet... sound familiar? You'll notice the inspiration from Portal as soon as you spawn in Escape Sequence One and have to figure out how to escape the room and the rest of the facility. It's a cleverly designed puzzle and parkour map, which can become frustrating at times, but stick with it and you'll see that it's one of the best thematic maps available in Fortnite Creative.

Tether Balls [trashybyrd] - 9431-0892-9274

This fun minigame for up to four players involves hopping in baller vehicles and swinging around a pole, trying to catch as many floating coins as possible in midair. There's a bunch of flying furniture to propel yourself off to reach those coins at the very top, and there's even a few hidden underneath the middle of the arena. Grab a few pals and dance around a pole for a while... wait what?

Creator Quiz [shinohara] - 7034-0087-4569

Time for something slightly different, because everyone loves a quiz, right? This is the Fortnite Creator Quiz, which is aimed at people who create maps themselves inside Fortnite. Test your knowledge with 20 questions all about Creative Mode, from building prefabs to islands, items, and objects, and keep an eye out for the secret room!

Fortnite Academy [gur4anov] - 2569-2533-9863

The aptly named Fortnite Academy is a free-for-all map with dozens of floors to duke it out in, along with a garden surrounding the building and plenty of hidden rooms. There's weapons scattered everywhere in true old school fashion, and if you reckon you can find them all, there's a bunch of coins to collect too.

Bowser's Castle [Nathan43615] - 2126-6511-3388

We haven't included a solid race course yet this month so grab your pals and strap in, because Nathan43615 has recreated the famous Bowser's Castle track from Super Mario 64 inside Fortnite. With decorative dragons, tight corners, and speed boosts galore, this ATK race is perfect to let off steam from battle royale.

Fortnite Creative Codes: May 2019

Jesgran's Deathrun [jesgran] - 1103-0256-3362

Deathruns are becoming more popular these days, and Jesgran's is easily the most impressive looking yet. Jesgran's Deathrun starts at the very top of a volcano complete with a huge skull face for decoration, and you have to find your way to the end of "eight spine-chilling levels made in 400 hours". That's a long time to make a Fortnite Creative map, but we truly believe it, this looks incredible.

Hide & Seek Kitchen [jstKamui] - 8237-2707-6085

Hide & Seek is a simple concept, but jstKamui has created a huge kitchen and attic environment where you're incredibly tiny, and you can use grapplers to traverse the rooms. There's a team of seekers and a team of hiders automatically assigned, which makes this great for large groups of players.

Plumber Parkour [JackTheRipperJM] - 5273-8887-4633

Everyone loves Mario, right? Now you can essentially play a 3D rendition of a 2D Mario game in Fortnite, with JackTheRipperJM's Plumber Parkour. Don't want any complaints from Nintendo by using the copyrighted name! Plumber Parkour is simple; jump from pipe to pipe and collect the coins along the way. There's even some Chain Chomps to be found along the way, but their chomping powers have been nerfed considerably.

Mythological Museum [furrynenja] - 2180-5642-0956

The history of Fortnite has been seriously eventful, from the original meteor crashing on to the island to the runes currently appearing, setting up the jump to season nine. Furrynenja has immortalised all of the game's events in a huge museum, which is also a submission for The Block. It's even got the Marshmello concert featured!

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Warehouse [sirbongsalot69x] - 1654-0324-7788

If you miss the good old days of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, get a load of this. Sirbongsalot69x - despite having awful taste in username - has created a huge warehouse complete with infinite Driftboard spawns to float around in and pull off some sweet airtime. Just don't go up the tunnel of boost pads!

Fury Racing Snow Summit [axel-capek] - 1731-2660-6859

This one's simple, but very well designed. It's a Quadcrasher race course for up to six racers set on a short snowy track, with all manner of terrain and tricky turns. There's also a bunch of coins to collect if you're playing it solo. Can you collect them all?

Fortnite Creative Codes: April 2019

Quad Deathrun [Beario14] - 0237-0751-2086

By now, everyone's heard of the typical Fortnite deathrun. You have to make it from the start to the finish, all while avoiding hundreds of traps and other obstacles to make your life a living hell. Well, now you can do that while driving a Quadcrasher. The concept is the same, but you need to manage your boost and fly through the air to get through 11 stages of tricky manoeuvres and infuriating traps.

Bikini Bottom [burtonisthename] - 5382-7631-3234

This one is less spectacular, but more absolutely hilarious. Burtonisthename has created Bikini Bottom - the home of Spongebob Squarepants and co - in Fortnite. Of course, it's not all actually underwater but you can visit Spongebob's and Squidward's houses, Sandy's treehouse, the Krusty Krab, Chum Bucket and more. Arrrrrrrrrrre ya ready kids?!

Fortnite x Rocket League [fr_adrian] - 6574-1487-6705

Rocket League and Fortnite are two of the most popular games in the world, so what happens when you combine them? Fr_adrian has done just that, with a fully functioning Rocket League stadium within Fortnite Creative. Pick your team, slide down the tunnel, hop in an ATK then score some goals in the arena. It supports up to 4v4, so get some pals together and play some car football.

P.S: Top Gear did it first.

Rainbow Dropper [Henwy] - 0196-4943-5490

Do you remember the original dropper maps in Minecraft? Well they're in Fortnite now, and one of the very best is Henwy's Rainbow Dropper map. 10 levels of multicoloured, increasingly difficult drops where you have to essentially get to the bottom in one smooth motion, then land on the launch pad. It's harder than it sounds, trust me.

Vacation Gone South [btb-tetris] - 3818-8214-8319

When you go for a nice holiday in a log cabin, surrounded by trees to get away from the hustle and bustle of modern life... you don't expect the entire forest to be set ablaze. Unfortunately, that's exactly the scenario in btb-tetris' Vacation Gone South map. It's an arena map fit for 1v1 or 2v2 fights and although the map doesn't implement anything truly unique, the limited vision from the burning smoke makes it an awesome place to duke it out with your friends.

The Floor is Water [dampfijiwater] - 1940-5024-7240

We all pretended the floor was lava as kids, jumping from sofa to table without letting our feet touch the floor. But what if that lava was actually deadly water, and instead of just having our houses to clamber through, there was an entire facility? The Floor is Water from aptly named dampfijiwater is a difficult parkour map with eight levels and five hidden coins to collect, and if you fall off, you're toast. Really soggy toast.

Choose Your Own Adventure map [mixer-onsidedaff] - 5170-0305-7409

Choose Your Own Adventure games are popular with players of all ages, since they allow you to customise your story and experience a number of different endings. Mixer-onsidedaff has created one in Fortnite, featuring an engaging narrative and a number of puzzles to solve. Will you obey the signs or rebel against the authorities?

Slides & Doors Escape Maze [mackjacktwitch] - 7100-9599-8973

The screenshot doesn't quite do this map justice, because it's a lot of corridors, doors, and traps, but it's a lot of fun to play. It's another simple concept; you simply have to get to the end and try not to die. Also, try not to give up in the first hedge block because it's big.