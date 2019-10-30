Fortnite Starter Pack: The Wavebreaker Pack is the best deal you can get in the game

There have been many changes to the game recently, but one thing that has stayed consistent is the Fortnite Starter Pack and the excellent value it represents. The stream of new cosmetics you can purchase in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 keeps on flowing, so there's always items available to tempt you into spending some V-Bucks from your account. As well as completely redesigning the Fortnite map, Epic have now released a new Fortnite Starter Pack across all formats, including mobile so everyone can enjoy the benefits. This surfer style bundle costs just $4.99/£3.99 and contains a Wavebreaker outfit, a Dry Bag back bling, a Swell Striker pickaxe, and most importantly 600 V-Bucks to use for microtransactions in Fortnite. You can see what they look like here:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Even if you don't plan on equipping these new cosmetic items, this still represents a great value deal for the in game currency alone. There's no set date for how long this Fortnite Starter Pack will be available - the previous bundle was on the store for around 10 weeks - but it will eventually be removed, so if you're considering a purchase then don't wait too long.

I wasn't just guessing with that V-Bucks efficiency talk - here's how the math stacks up for each individual V-Bucks purchase Fortnite offers, taking into account total V-Bucks including "bonuses" for buying in bulk, and rounding to the nearest whole number:

13,500 V-Bucks for $99.99 is 135 V-Bucks per dollar

5,000 V-Bucks for $39.99 is 125 V-Bucks per dollar

2,800 V-Bucks for $24.99 is 112 V-Bucks per dollar

1,000 V-Bucks for $9.99 is 100 V-Bucks per dollar

600 V-Bucks for $4.99 is 120 V-Bucks per dollar

The ratios work out similarly for GBP and other currencies. As you can see, the Fortnite Wavebreaker Pack gives you the most V-Buck buying power of any option under the 5,000 purchase - which is quite an investment in in-game currency, since you could also use that same amount of cash to buy a new AAA console game. Or perhaps just an irresponsible amount of pie, if you prefer.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Wavebreaker Pack, on the other hand, is nestled comfortably in "impulse buy" territory even without the shiny Wavebreaker outfit plus matching Dry Bag back bling and Swell Striker pickaxe. You can skydive into battle like a true surfer if you suit up in it.

Do note that the Fortnite Wavebreaker Pack can only be purchased once for each account, so it isn't an endless wellspring of in-game currency. And if you'd also like to buy the Fortnite Battle Pass without grinding for the free V-Bucks you occasionally earn, you'll still need to buy extra on top to reach the 950 V-Bucks asking price; in other words, if you're starting with this Starter Pack, it won't actually save you any money on the Battle Pass - which is still totally worth it. You can always use those extra V-Bucks to pick up more customisation items though, or put them toward your purchase of the next Battle Pass when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 rolls around in a few months.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Don't forget, if you're a PS4 player and PS+ subscriber then you can still grab the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, which is free and includes the exclusive Pneumatic Twin Pickaxe, Radiant Blue Wrap, Flail Emoji, and a Banner. Hey, it's always nice to get a little bonus, right?

