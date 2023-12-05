Lego Fortnite: When is it out and can you get it early?

The prospect of Lego Fortnite has got players pretty excited, as they look forward to taking on a survival crafting adventure and other experiences with Minifig characters within Fortnite. So much so in fact, that some are searching for ways to access those Lego Styles for their Outfits early, without having to wait for the official launch date that is coming up shortly in Fortnite Chapter 5. If you're itching to get started, then here's the lowdown on when Lego Fortnite is coming out and what the situation is with early access.

When does Lego Fortnite come out?

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

Lego Fortnite is the first of three brand new game mode expansions launching this week, and it comes out on December 7. Once it launches on that date, you'll be able to access it directly from the main Fortnite lobby, in the same way that you do for the current game modes. At that point you'll be able to equip Lego Styles for your existing Outfits for use in all Lego experiences in Fortnite, and at launch there will already be over 1,200 Minifig versions of Outfits available. To prepare for this, make sure you set up your Fortnite Lego Insiders account link and you'll unlock the special Explorer Emilie Outfit when Lego Fortnite goes live, then go and grab the free Fortnite Banana Emote code too.

Can you access Lego Fortnite early?

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

Sadly, it is not possible to access any Lego Fortnite experiences before it launches on December 7, and there is no official early access program running for it. That being said, some players have found an unofficial way to access Lego Styles for Outfits in the Fortnite lobby, which involves either using a Discord bot to add the Lego playlist to your account or joining another player's lobby that has the playlist unlocked and favoriting it from there. However, by doing this you run the risk of having your Epic Games account banned for accessing content before it is officially available, and while you can view the Lego Styles in the lobby if you go down this route you can't actually play any Lego Fortnite experiences yet, so my advice is to avoid this and wait until the official release date.

