Lego Fortnite Amber: Rough and Cut Amber locations

Amber in Lego Fortnite comes in two forms - Rough Amber and Cut Amber, one of which is mined, the other of which is crafted - or at least, refined. Amber serves as a vital material for making certain utility devices and acquiring specific upgrades, with helpful crafting attached to both its forms in Lego Fortnite. We'll cover how you can get both Rough Amber and Cut Amber below in Lego Fortnite, where you need to look and what machinery you'll need to process it.

How to get Amber in Lego Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) Rough Amber in Lego Fortnite is located in Dry Valley biomes - the desert regions of the game. Specifically, you're looking for the gold, glassy rocks that stick out the side of cliffs and mountains, as shown above.

Once you find Amber, you can mine it using an Uncommon (Green) Pickaxe or better, made from the second tier of the Lego Fortnite Crafting Bench upgrade tree. You can also use explosives, or, if you can somehow work it out, have a Brute or Roller hit the Amber with an attack - though considering it's pretty high up, that's not easy. Amber also tends to really wear through the pickaxes you bring, so you might need to take more than one with you, and considering how high up it tends to be, try bringing some regular wood to build basic stairs up to it.

Cut Amber

Once you have Rough Amber, you can make it into Cut Amber by placing it into a Gem Cutter, a special utility device you can build back at your camp. The Gem Cutter recipe should unlock when you pick up Rough Amber for the first time, and that makes sense, considering it needs the following to construct it:

Marble Slabs x20. Place Marble in a Stone Crusher

Place Marble in a Stone Crusher Rough Amber x5. See above.

See above. Sand Claws x5. Dropped by the more powerful Desert Wolves when killed.

Dropped by the more powerful Desert Wolves when killed. Sand Shells x3. Dropped by the more powerful Desert Rollers when killed.

Once you have the Gem Cutter built, you'll be able to process Rough Amber and other expensive minerals through it to get their Cut versions, prime for crafting.

