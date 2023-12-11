Can you play Lego Fortnite Splitscreen?

By Joel Franey
published

Is there a splitscreen or couch co-op mode in Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite
(Image credit: Epic Games)

A Lego Fortnite Splitscreen and couch co-op mode is something that a lot of people understandably want: after all, the game is made to be something that people can work on together, building towns and fighting skeletons, exploring, mining, crafting, all those proven concepts. However, people might be a little disappointed at the reality of Fortnite right now, as despite having co-op options, Lego Fortnite's splitscreen capabilities are something that are also yet to be explored and crafted.

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

Is there Splitscreen in Lego Fortnite?

If you didn't work it out already: no, Lego Fortnite has no splitscreen or couch co-op mode at time of writing. Players can play Lego Fortnite in co-op mode, but it requires two consoles and an internet connection, with no option to play it locally, sorry to say.

If you're wondering if there will be splitscreen in Lego Fortnite later, that's harder to say: There is a functioning Fortnite split screen option that players can enjoy in the Battle Royale mode, but right now Epic Games hasn't made any comment about whether we can see a similar feature translated over into the Lego version of the game at any point in the future. 

If we had to make an educated guess about whether the feature might appear later on, it certainly seems likely, being so widely demanded and with Lego Fortnite already being so popular, but it is only that: an educated guess. We'll update this page if things change though - what with having only been live for a few days, Lego Fortnite likely still has a lot of change ahead of it in the following months.

