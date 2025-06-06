Lego Voyagers is a co-op follow-up to a critically underrated puzzle game, and it's just as adorable as its predecessor

LEGO Voyagers is a new two-player co-op puzzle adventure that's coming from the team behind one of my favorite ever puzzle games.
Unveiled a few moments ago at Summer Game Fest, Lego Voyagers comes from the studio behind LEGO Builder's Journey, which might have gone under your radar because it was one of the earliest games to launch via Apple Arcade. It would be two years until it made its way to Steam, where its positive reviews have been gradually trickling in over the past few years.
LEGO Voyagers captures much of the chill vibes of its predecessor, which revolved around an 'adult' brick helping its 'child' through a series of puzzle-based dioramas. Now, however, it's two bricks jumping into building-based co-op on equal footing, in a surprisingly large-scale step up from the original game.
Two surprisingly animate bricks jump around a series of LEGO vistas, by train, catapult, and even, apparently, rocket ship. where Builder's Journey had you placing bricks in just the right places, however, Voyagers seems to offer a touch more freedom, letting you piece together...pieces however you please to let you progress. It looks adorable, and it's re-unlocked Builder's Journey in my brain, which I'm very grateful for.
LEGO Voyagers is coming to PS5, PS4, PC, XBOX Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, but there's no release window just yet.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
