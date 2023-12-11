The Lego Fortnite Crafting Bench upgrade is one of the first tasks you'll be working towards in the survival game, having to get 3 Shells and 8 Planks to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the second tier. Once you have that, you'll start unlocking better tools, like uncommon pickaxes and axes, but you'll also have another goal, with further upgrades that require rare materials found across Lego Fortnite. With that in mind, we'll cover how to upgrade the Crafting Bench in Lego Fortnite below, including how to find the resources needed and what you get for doing so.

Lego Fortnite Crafting Bench upgrade materials location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first upgrade for the Crafting Bench in Lego Fortnite requires 3 Shells and 8 Planks, which you can get by doing the following:

Shells: Kill Rollers, the little ball-shaped bugs that pop out of the ground. Try making swords or using tools to do more damage to them.

Kill Rollers, the little ball-shaped bugs that pop out of the ground. Try making swords or using tools to do more damage to them. Planks: Put Wood inside a Lumber Mill to convert it into Planks. You can build a Lumber Mill from the build menu using Wood and Granite.

Once you have all of them, take them back to your Crafting Bench and switch to the right-hand tab at the top of the Bench's menu to input the materials and upgrade it into an Uncommon Crafting Bench!

There are three tiers of Crafting Bench upgrade in total, not including the "base" default model, each one of which unlocks a new tier of Axe and Pickaxe for you to craft, as well as new weapons, charms and totems. Here's all three tiers and what you need to make them, as well as where to find those resources:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Tier 2 Crafting Bench (Uncommon) Plank x8. Place Wood in a Lumber Mill. Shell x3. Kill Rollers.





Tier 3 Crafting Bench (Rare) Knotroot Rod x12. Place Knotroot Wood in a L+umber Mill. Marble Slab x15. Place Marble in a Stone Breaker. Sand Claw x6. Kill Desert Wolves. Sand Shell x3. Kill Desert Rollers.





Tier 4 Crafting Bench (Epic) Copper Bar x15. Mine Copper and Brightcore in Desert/Lava Caves using a Rare Pickaxe and place in a Metal Smelter. Obsidian Slab x25. Mine purple/black Obsidian in Desert/Lava Caves using a Rare Pickaxe and place in a Stone Breaker. Brute Scale x1. Kill a Brute (the large Golem-like enemy) from the Grasslands.



At this point the Crafting Bench should be as upgraded as it can be, capable of building any tier of tool or weapon associated with it (assuming you have the materials at hand).

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission