Fortnite Banana Emote code: How to redeem the free emote

The Fortnite Banana Emote code allows you to claim the free Nanner Ringer Emote and add it to your locker, for use in the battle royale and other newly released game modes. It's possible this is linked to the kidnapping of Peely by The Society in Fortnite Chapter 5, and that's a ransom demand on the line... or perhaps it's just a throwback to the '90s kids song Bananaphone by Raffi. Either way, this free emote code in Fortnite is apparently limited to just (!) 25 million uses, so with interest surging in the game thanks to the new chapter you shouldn't wait too long to claim it just to be safe. For all of the details on how to redeem the Banana Emote code in Fortnite, read on.

How to redeem the free Fortnite Banana Emote code

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To redeem the free Fortnite Banana Emote code, you need to visit the Epic Games code redeem site on your mobile phone or computer, then log in to your Epic account. Once that's done, enter access code BANANNANANANA in the box and hit the Redeem button – it's easiest to copy and paste that code in, but if you're typing it manually then make sure you don't miss that double N or you'll get a warning that the code length is incorrect. While you're in your Epic account you should also set up a Fortnite Lego Insiders account link, so you can unlock another free reward of the Explorer Emilie Outfit and minifig style.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

With the Fortnite emote code redeemed successfully, you just need to load the game and you'll be presented with the rare Nanner Ringer Emote to equip or add to your locker for later use. Note that if you currently have the game open already, then you may need to close and restart it or at least complete a match and return to the lobby for the emote to appear.

