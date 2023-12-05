Fortnite Secret Cave: Where is the hidden loot-filled area?

The Fortnite Secret Cave is a hidden area that has already been discovered by inquisitive players searching the new island, mere days after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5. Lots of players are trying to visit it as it's chock-full of supplies, with at least nine chests to search in addition to plenty of floor loot – and a cute little surprise at the end too. If you want to track down this subterranean bonanza, then here's where to find the Secret Cave in Fortnite.

Where is the Secret Cave in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Secret Cave in Fortnite can be found in the area marked on the map above, on the far east coast of the island and to the southeast of Grand Glacier. If you land a little to the west of the marked area up the mountainside, you'll find a small research hut at the bottom of a zipline with no fewer than eleven Slurp Barrels inside, which is more than enough to boost you to full Shields. You can then head east and slide down the slope to reach the bay below, where you'll find the entrance to the Fortnite Secret Cave.

What's in the Fortnite Secret Cave?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you first enter the Fortnite Secret Cave, you'll find yourself in an initial area with three chests to open, and if you crouch then follow the tunnel ahead you'll find another chest. This may look like the end of the line, but if you destroy the chest you can continue into the next area with two more chests to raid. The path beyond this appears to lead to a dead end, but if you break through the sturdy rock blocking your route forward there then you can swim through a gap into the final area of the Secret Cave in Fortnite.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Secret Cave in Fortnite opens up for this last section, providing three more chests to open along with plenty of floor loot, and even a crop of shield mushrooms growing under the trees. If you listen then you'll hear the calypso music of the Coral Buddies, and you can find these returning cute creatures on the small central island or the little ship floating nearby.

One thing to note is that the Portapotty found in the corner cannot be interacted with and does not connect up to a hidden escape tunnel, so you'll need to exit the Fortnite Secret Cave via the same route you entered – make sure you have enough time to get out that way before the Storm Circle traps you inside!

