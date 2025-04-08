How to get the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skin

It's showtime as the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skin arrives in the game, meaning you can rock out on stage or drop into the battle royale as the two-time Grammy Award winner. Fans are desperate to get the Sabrina Carpenter outfit, and helpfully there are two different ways you can add her stylish looks to your locker, with a yellow babydoll available through the Music Pass or a tour-ready sequinned dress arriving in the Item Shop. If you want to get the Sabrina Carpenter skin in Fortnite, then here's everything you need to know.

Get the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skin through the Festival Pass

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first way to get the Sabrina Carpenter skin in Fortnite is to buy the Season 8 Music Pass, and this will set you back 1,400 V-Bucks which works out to roughly $12.50 / £9.75 – or you can subscribe to the Fortnite Crew for $11.99 / £9.99 a month and get the Music Pass (plus all other Passes) included. When you purchase the Music Pass you'll immediately unlock the Sabrina Carpenter outfit, featuring a yellow embellished babydoll inspired by a recent tour look, and if you complete the Music Pass you'll also unlock another style for this outfit featuring a yellow embellished bodysuit.



If you don't buy the Season 8 Music Pass then there are still items you can unlock for free with progress, but none of these are Sabrina Carpenter outfits. Below is the list of rewards that have been revealed so far:

Free Music Pass rewards: Epic Games - “All My People” jam track Sabrina After Dark loading screen B Splat bass (with unlockable Solid Splat style) Epic Games - “Touch the Sun ” jam track Beachy Beat aura Espresso Squad loading screen Epic Games - “The Last Cavallard” jam track Epic Games - “The Future Me” jam track

Premium Music Pass rewards: Babydoll Sabrina outfit (with Lego style and unlockable Bodysuit style) Big Smooch spray Dance Floor aura Limber Up emote Sabrina Carpenter - "Juno" jam track Bow Go emote S.C. emoticon Alanis Morissette - “You Oughta Know” jam track SC Electric guitar (with unlockable Blush style) Light Points aura Katy Perry ft. Juicy J - “Dark Horse” jam track Bubblin' Sludge drums (with unlockable Tiki-ffiti style) Heart Cloud back bling SC guitar (with unlockable Baby Blue style) Pokey-Tar emote SC banner icon Sabrina Carpenter - "Nonsense" jam track



Get the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skin through the Item Shop

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second way to get the Sabrina Carpenter skin in Fortnite is to buy it directly from the Item Shop, where it will be available for the duration of the Fortnite Festival Season 8 until June 1, 2025.

You can purchase the Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter outfit individually, or as part of A Sweet Little Bundle which also includes the "Please Please Please jam track" and other cosmetics. The prices for these have now been revealed, so here's what you can purchase from the Item Shop:

A Sweet Little Bundle ( 4,800 2,800 V-Bucks), contains: Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter outfit (with Lego style and Baby Blue style) (1,500 V-Bucks) SC Heart Purse back bling (400 V-Bucks) Taste emote (500 V-Bucks) Please Please Please emote (500 V-Bucks) Cute Cutout contrail (600 V-Bucks) Sabrina's mic (800 V-Bucks) "Please Please Please" jam track (500 V-Bucks)

2,800 V-Bucks), contains: Sabrina Emote Bundle ( 2,000 1,200 V-Bucks), contains: Caffeinated emote (500 V-Bucks) Sonic Surfer emote (500 V-Bucks) "Espresso" jam track (500 V-Bucks) "Feather" jam track (500 V-Bucks)

1,200 V-Bucks), contains: "Taste" jam track (500 V-Bucks) [coming soon]

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.