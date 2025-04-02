Fortnite Scorpion: How to get the First Blood Medallion

Fortnite Scorpion is a new boss on the island, arriving as part of the Mortal Kombat krossover with the battle royale, and players are seeking him out for a number of reasons. Not only does he drop the Fortnite First Blood Medallion when defeated, which makes the first shot from your weapon's magazine explosive for extra damage, but you'll also need to fight him to tick off various Mortal Kombat-themed Fortnite quests to keep racking up that important XP. To get you up to speed, here's everything you need to know about Scorpion in Fortnite and how to get the First Blood Medallion.

Where is Scorpion in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find Scorpion in Fortnite, you need to head to one of the three Mortal Kombat locations that I've marked on the map above. Note that Scorpion will only appear in one of these locations each match, so you'll need to keep an eye on the map for his icon appearing as you fly in on the battle bus. Those Mortal Kombat landmarks are as follows:

The Living Forest - in the forest area between Whiffy Wharf and Lonewolf Lair

- in the forest area between Whiffy Wharf and Lonewolf Lair The Pit - a narrow bridge to the east of Shining Span

- a narrow bridge to the east of Shining Span The Dead Pool - under the bank at Masked Meadow, accessed by an ascender outside leading to some pipes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you arrive at the location marked with the Scorpion icon on the map, you then need to find and interact with the glowing gong to initiate the boss fight. Scorpion will spawn as soon as you ring the gong, so make sure you're stocked up with weapons and healing items before you do it.

How to earn the First Blood Medallion in Fortnite by defeating Scorpion

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To earn the Fortnite First Blood Medallion you need to defeat Scorpion in combat, then loot it once it's been dropped. Scorpion is a tough boss to beat as he launches powerful fireballs, as well as a spear that pulls you into him so he can then unleash a series of punches and kicks – which are particularly deadly as they can push you off the platform into the spike pit or acid depending on the location of the fight. I recommend that you fight Scorpion from a distance, landing as many headshots as possible while keeping moving and being ready to dodge his fireballs and spear as soon as you see them being charged up.

