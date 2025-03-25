Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies: How to eavesdrop on Kane

Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies are collectibles that have recently been added to the battle royale, which allow you to eavesdrop on Fletcher Kane and his henchmen so you can learn more about their future plans. You'll need to find all seven of them to complete one of the Fortnite quests in the Story section titled Espionage, and rather than being dropped by defeated Alpha Guards these radios can be found left unattended in specific spots. To track them all down, here's where to find Henchmen Walkie Talkies in Fortnite and how to use them to eavesdrop on Kane.

Where are the Henchmen Walkie Talkies in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of seven Henchmen Walkie Talkies in Fortnite, which spawn in fixed positions spread across a number of POIs across the island that are associated with Fletcher Kane and his minions. I've marked their locations on the map above, with further details as follows:

Outlaw Oasis - on a table in the bar area of the main building Shiny Shafts - on a table in a side office in the lower mine area Crime City - on a desk by the stairs on the upper floor of the bank Lonewolf Lair - on a bench outside to the northeast of the mansion Lonewolf Lair - on Fletcher Kane's desk on the upper floor of the mansion Masked Meadows - on top of a crate deep in the bunker area Masked Meadows - in the small gatehouse to the west of the bank

How to eavesdrop on Kane with Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you head to any of the Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies locations outlined above, look out for an exclamation mark icon with a magnifying glass appearing in your game view as well as on the map. Use that to navigate your way to the radio, then follow the Collect Walkie Talkie prompt to pick it up and eavesdrop on Kane and his Henchmen. Repeat this for all seven walkie talkies to complete this Espionage Story quest.

